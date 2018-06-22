Demi Lovato Talks About Finding Happiness During Barcelona Concert After Revealing Relapse
Demi Lovato put on a big show in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday night!
The 25-year-old pop star, who has long since been open about her struggles with sobriety and self-harm, dropped her new song, "Sober," just hours before taking the stage. The heart-wrenching ballad details her recent relapse and asks for forgiveness from those she's hurt.
"Mama, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore," she sings. "And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor. To the ones who never left me, we've been down this road before. I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore."
Though multiple concertgoers confirmed on Twitter that Lovato did not sing the new tune at her Barcelona show, that did not lessen the emotional impact of her performance.
In a video from the concert, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer is seen giving a moving statement to the crowd.
"Life is really, really funny sometimes," she reflects. "It can be difficult, but, for the most part, if you do what makes you happy and set yourself free, you'll live an amazing life."
"Life is really, really funny sometimes," she reflects. "It can be difficult, but, for the most part, if you do what makes you happy and set yourself free, you'll live an amazing life."
Though she didn't perform "Sober," Lovato did sing lots of fan favorites. Twitter users documented performances of "Heart Attack," "You Don't Do It For Me Anymore" and "Give Your Heart a Break," among others.
Another fan called the concert "the best night of my life."
Even more fans expressed their support for the pop star.
Lovato is currently finishing up the second leg of her world tour, and will stay in Spain for a performance in Madrid on Friday night before heading to Portugal, England and Italy this month. After a few weeks off, she'll then play two shows in the U.S. before starting the Latin American leg of her tour in September.
According to a source, the relapse mentioned in "Sober" happened at some point in between the North American leg of her Tell Me You Love Me world tour, which ended on April 2 in Newark, New Jersey, and her European leg, which started in Belfast, Ireland, on May 24.
"Demi relapsed and started drinking alcohol again," another source told ET. "Her song is intense, but that's how she deals. She has to be brutally honest and put it out there so that she's not burdened with holding on to her struggles privately."
It's unclear if Lovato is sober again after her confirmed relapse, but ET has reached out to her reps for comment on the song.
"I think what inspires me is remembering that I deserve to be the best that I can be," she told ET back in 2015. "And also knowing people look at me as a role model. It gives me the fire to continue to be strong and try to show people that there's so much more to life when you take care of yourself and when you are able to be all that you can be."
Here's more on Lovato's recent confession:
