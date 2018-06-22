Demi Lovato Talks About Finding Happiness During Barcelona Concert After Revealing Relapse

Demi Lovato put on a big show in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday night!

The 25-year-old pop star, who has long since been open about her struggles with sobriety and self-harm, dropped her new song, "Sober," just hours before taking the stage. The heart-wrenching ballad details her recent relapse and asks for forgiveness from those she's hurt.

"Mama, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore," she sings. "And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor. To the ones who never left me, we've been down this road before. I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore."

Though multiple concertgoers confirmed on Twitter that Lovato did not sing the new tune at her Barcelona show, that did not lessen the emotional impact of her performance.

In a video from the concert, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer is seen giving a moving statement to the crowd.

Hey!! No, she did not, but there was this special moment before singing #Warrior in which she told some beautiful -and wise- words (in fact, someone screamed "sober"). It was amazing, Demi is such a powerful and strong person, a model for all of us. The concert was amazing :sparkling_heart: pic.twitter.com/BdLxnEZ0KB — Daniel Sunday (@danielsunday96) June 22, 2018

"Life is really, really funny sometimes," she reflects. "It can be difficult, but, for the most part, if you do what makes you happy and set yourself free, you'll live an amazing life."

Xavi Torrent/Redferns

Xavi Torrent/Redferns

Xavi Torrent/Redferns

Xavi Torrent/Redferns

Xavi Torrent/Redferns

Though she didn't perform "Sober," Lovato did sing lots of fan favorites. Twitter users documented performances of "Heart Attack," "You Don't Do It For Me Anymore" and "Give Your Heart a Break," among others.

Demi Lovato performing “Heart Attack” at Sant Jordi Club in Barcelona, Spain - June 21st #TMYLMTourBarcelonapic.twitter.com/JVIOzQ6Ggp — Demi Lovato News Media (@JCMDmedia) June 21, 2018

Demi Lovato cantando “You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore” en Barcelona - 21 de junio pic.twitter.com/8TtE9xxvjs — Demi Lovato España (@DemiSpainFans) June 21, 2018

Demi Lovato cantando “Give Your Heart A Break” en Barcelona -21 de junio pic.twitter.com/VDZcpp9Fwi — Demi Lovato España (@DemiSpainFans) June 21, 2018

Another fan called the concert "the best night of my life."

You made last night the best night of my life. Thank u for being always there. Hope to see u again in Barcelona, you are incredible @ddlovato#TellMeYouLoveMeTourBarcelonapic.twitter.com/CUpQLg5pb0 — Núria Lupión 🎗 (@nlupion99) June 22, 2018

Even more fans expressed their support for the pop star.

@ddlovato Demi, I'll be there every time you need help, because I loveyou and you're stonger than you think. Your fans will be there every time you need our love. I loved your pass for Barcelona last night and I cried hard for seeing you for the first time in my life. — ~Loveyourself~ (@LoveandRockMe) June 22, 2018

https://t.co/b2HZLYVqv5



I was yesterday in Barcelona at your concert. YOU'RE AMAZING IN EVERY SINGLE WAY. YOU'RE A WARRIOR. But you're human. You've got the right to fail. You won't lose any fan. We're here for you. Always. We love you. 💖💖💖@ddlovato#TellMeYouLoveMeTour — Daniel Sunday (@danielsunday96) June 22, 2018

It was an amazing and powerful concert @ddlovato

We love you so much in all ways, be strong as you know!❤️@PalauSantJordi#barcelona#DemiLovatopic.twitter.com/axidS7Fn1o — Abel Cruces (@abelcv) June 22, 2018

Lovato is currently finishing up the second leg of her world tour, and will stay in Spain for a performance in Madrid on Friday night before heading to Portugal, England and Italy this month. After a few weeks off, she'll then play two shows in the U.S. before starting the Latin American leg of her tour in September.

According to a source, the relapse mentioned in "Sober" happened at some point in between the North American leg of her Tell Me You Love Me world tour, which ended on April 2 in Newark, New Jersey, and her European leg, which started in Belfast, Ireland, on May 24.

"Demi relapsed and started drinking alcohol again," another source told ET. "Her song is intense, but that's how she deals. She has to be brutally honest and put it out there so that she's not burdened with holding on to her struggles privately."

It's unclear if Lovato is sober again after her confirmed relapse, but ET has reached out to her reps for comment on the song.

"I think what inspires me is remembering that I deserve to be the best that I can be," she told ET back in 2015. "And also knowing people look at me as a role model. It gives me the fire to continue to be strong and try to show people that there's so much more to life when you take care of yourself and when you are able to be all that you can be."

Here's more on Lovato's recent confession:

RELATED CONTENT:

Iggy Azalea Praises Demi Lovato for 'Having the Guts' to Open Up About Her Relapse

Inside Demi Lovato's Struggle With Sobriety, In Her Own Words (Exclusive)

Demi Lovato Sings About Relapsing in New Song 'Sober'

Related Gallery