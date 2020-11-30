Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiance Max Ehrich Cozies Up to Singer Mariah Angeliq

It seems that Max Ehrich has a new woman in his life following his September split from his former fianceé, Demi Lovato. The 29-year-old Young and the Restless star was spotted going for a walk in Miami Beach with singer Mariah Angeliq over the weekend. The pair looked cozy as Ehrich wrapped his arm around Angeliq and pulled her in close.

In recent weeks, the pair have made cameos on one another's Instagram pages.

Angeliq promoted her cover of Wham!'s "Last Christmas" with a Boomerang of herself and Ehrich, writing, "I guess I was a shoulder to cry on... @maxehrich #LastChristmas out now 💔"

Ehrich also shared a video with Angeliq on his own page, writing, "We been makin music :) @mariahangeliq 🥺🎧🎤"

Lovato ended her engagement to Ehrich in September just two months after he proposed. The two originally got together in March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ehrich was very vocal on social media following their split, claiming that he found out about the end of his romance from a tabloid report. In October, he was also spotted out with American Idol album Sonika Vaid.

Earlier this month, Ehrich called out Lovato for mentioning their breakup while hosting the People's Choice Awards.

"Exploiting our breakup for clout at PCA is not chill," he commented on one of Lovato's posts. "Stop talking about me on award show. thanks."

In her monologue at the PCAs, Lovato joked of her time quarantining. "I did what everyone else did," she began. "I went into lockdown mode, and got engaged. I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of Postmates unlimited. Also, I didn't know this could happen, but reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert."

