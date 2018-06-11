Derek Hough Can't Stop Gushing Over 'Beautiful' Girlfriend Hayley Erbert and Their Future Plans (Exclusive)

Derek Hough can't stop gushing about his longtime girlfriend, Hayley Erbert.

ET spoke with the two-time Emmy Award-winning choreographer in New York City on Monday, where he got candid on the qualities he loves about the Dancing With the Stars troupe dancer.

"She's really grounded," Hough, who celebrated his 33rd birthday last month with a trip to Big Sur, California, with Erbert, told ET's Lauren Zima. "She's really, really grounded -- just really down to earth, and just [has] a good heart and a beautiful soul."

Hough and Erbert first started dating in 2015, and have been seemingly inseparable ever since. Their love has clearly evolved into something special, but do the two have any plans to say "I do" anytime soon?

"You know, it's funny. Nobody ever asks me this," Hough joked. "Do I feel pressured getting married? No, you know what, I don't, actually. I'm building a house right now. I feel like I've been building it for 25 years now. It's taken a long time, so for me, I'm looking at things in stages, and for me, that's going to be the next stage."

"So, I can get settled, physically grounded, physically settled," he added. "And then who knows where life takes us."

For now, Hough is fully focused on a slew of passion projects in addition to settling into his new home. He's currently gearing up for his first-ever solo tour, Derek Hough: Live! The Tour, which he announced on Monday after teasing the "big, exciting" news with ET last week.

"I'm so excited about this tour," Hough, who previously toured with his sister, Julianne, told us on Monday shortly after the news was announced. "One of the things I really wanted to incorporate with this tour, [is to] make it feel different. It's something I always wanted to do, was bring live musicians, to have live music onstage with the dancing and really infuse them together. So, you feel that energy, you feel that live-ness in the theater. Yeah, its very exciting. Sixty cities, going around every style of dance you could possibly think about, [with] amazing dancers, live musicians... it's going to be a great night."

ET also caught up with Hough last October, shortly after his sister tied the knot to Brooks Laich. At the time, he gushed over what it was like seeing his sibling so happy, and opened up about whether he was feeling pressured to propose to Erbert.

"Not at all, actually," he revealed. "[I grew] up in Utah, where it's very common for somebody to get married at 22 or 23. I'm well past that, so I've gone beyond what I actually grew up knowing."

"If anything, it's actually the opposite," he continued. "It's made me go, 'You know what? I've seen Julianne's love with Brooks' -- them together, seeing what they have -- and it makes me want to make sure. I want to marry once. I want to be with that person that I love dearly. I want to get to know that person. I feel like, if anything, it's something that I don't feel like should be rushed into doing at all."

Derek Hough: Live! The Tour kicks off April 5, 2019. As we patiently wait to hear more on that, read our full feature piece with Hough (HERE) and watch the video below for more on his adorable relationship with Erbert!

