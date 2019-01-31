Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Welcome Baby No. 2

Congrats to Derek and Hannah Jeter!

The former New York Yankee baseball player and his model wife welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Story Grey. The athlete's website, The Player's Tribune, shared the exciting news on Twitter on Thursday, congratulating the pair on the birth of their new daughter.

"Congratulations Derek and Hannah on the birth of your second baby girl, Story Grey Jeter. Welcome to the family, #2," the tweet reads.

Derek, 44, and Hannah, 28, are already parents to 1-year-old daughter, Bella Raine. The two are known for being notoriously private about their personal life and never confirmed that they were expecting a second child together.

News first broke in September that they were expecting a new bundle of joy. In November, the couple was spotted out on a date in Miami, where Hannah's pregnancy was undeniable, as she showed off her baby bump.

Derek and Hannah began dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2015. The two tied the knot in a gorgeous Napa Valley resort in St. Helena, California, in 2016.

