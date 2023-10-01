Dermstore National Hair Day Sale: Save up to 30% on Top Brands

Dermstore's National Hair Day Sale is here to help make every day a good hair day.
Luscious locks can be hard to achieve, especially with winter on its way. But right now it's easier — and more affordable — to have great hair days, thanks to Dermstore's National Hair Day Sale. To celebrate National Hair Day on October 1, Dermstore is offering up to 30% off best-selling hair brands through October 3.
Shop Dermstore's National Hair Day Sale
To score these rare discounts on brands like Oribe, Augustinus Bader Hair, Olaplex, Virtue, R+Co, Briogeo and Christophe Robin, shoppers just have to use code HAIR at checkout. Whether you want sleek, smooth hair or curly hair with volume for days, Dermstore's sale features discounts on the hair products you need to get the look you want.
To help you make the most of this major shopping event, we've rounded up the brands on sale and highlighted their best products. Below, shop the top picks for Dermstore's National Hair Day Sale.
Oribe
All Oribe products are 15% off during Dermstore's Hair Sale, including these popular picks.
Oribe Maximista Thickening Hair Spray
Oribe's body-building spray visibly exaggerates volume and thickness while providing long-lasting thermal and UV protection.
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
Infuse volume and sultry texture into your hair with this cult-favorite invisible dry hair spray.
Augustinus Bader Hair
The luxury brand is offering 20% off of select products to celebrate the occasion, including their beloved shampoo, conditioner and scalp treatment.
Augustinus Bader The Shampoo
Said to improve hair thickness, volume and shine, customers have currently rated this shampoo 4.75 out of 5 stars.
Augustinus Bader The Scalp Treatment 30ml
Augustinus Bader's Scalp Treatment is said to help decrease shedding and hair loss while supporting hair growth.
Olaplex
The cult-favorite and celeb-loved brand Olaplex is discounting all their products by 20% during this savings event.
Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo & No.5 Conditioner
The Olaplex No. 4 Shampoo works to heal breakage, frizz, and split ends, while the No.5 Conditioner helps to repair damaged bonds and split ends while simultaneously moisturizing and nourishing.
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
TikTok and celebs like Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez have raved about Olaplex's line of hair care. The bond repair treatment can help restore and repair damaged strands.
Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask
No matter what type of locks you have, this mask uses Olaplex's Bond Building technology to add shine, smoothness and body while providing intense moisture to treat damaged hair.
Christophe Robin
The entire Christophe Robin brand is serving up 30% off with code HAIR.
Christophe Robin Cleansing Volumising Paste with Pure Rassoul Clay and Rose
Treat your hair with this luxurious paste from Christophe Robin. The Cleansing Volumizing Paste with Pure Rassoul Clay and Rose Extracts will help give your hair that boost you've been searching for.
Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt
This purifying scrub exfoliates your scalp with sea salt while nourishing it with sweet almond oil.
Briogeo
Known for their focus on natural ingredients, Briogeo's products are 25% off right now.
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
This deep conditioning mask helps nourish all hair types with a blend of algae extract, B vitamins, almond oil and rosehip oil.
Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo
Ideal for oily hair, the Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo helps cleanse and detoxify the scalp and strands while nourishing the hair and supporting healthy growth.
Virtue
Save 20% on all Virtue products, including their popular Flourish Minoxidil Foam 5.
Virtue Curl Shampoo 500ml
Gently cleanse and maintain your natural curl pattern with the help of this Virtue shampoo.
R+Co
R+Co is dishing out 25% off their entire brand during the sale.
R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo
"On my fourth bottle of this shampoo! A little goes a long way, it smells amazing, and it leaves my fine, bleached hair bouncy and soft," said one reviewer who praised this shampoo for all hair types.
R+Co Spiritualized Dry Shampoo Mist
If you hate the feeling of traditional dry shampoo, opt for this liquid option from R+Co that uses micellar technology to cleanse your strands, sans residue.
