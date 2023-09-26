Hailey Bieber's Go-To Dyson Hair Straightener Is $100 Off Right Now

With summer in the rearview mirror, fall hair trends are well on their way. If you are looking to save on must-have hair styling tools, Dyson just quietly put the coveted Corrale Hair Straightener on sale. Right now, you can get 20% off the awarded straightener. Both Dyson and Amazon are slashing the hair tool's price by $100, but there's no telling how long you have before this Dyson deal expires or the straightener sells out.

If you're not familiar with the Dyson Corrale, the cordless styling device uses less heat to prevent damage to the hair. It features flexing plates which bend around your hair, providing more styling control with a lighter grip. According to Dyson, the Corrale accommodate all hair types and lengths by automatically regulating temperature 100 times per second for optimal styling results.

When Hailey Bieber shared on her YouTube channel and TikTok how to pull off her signature effortless waves, she used the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener. The on-sale hair styling tool comes in a couple color combinations including fuchsia/nickel and purple/black. The Corrale also has cordless capabilities, meaning you can use it on the move or traveling, without the need for a plug for up to thirty minutes.

Dyson’s hair tools are rarely discounted, but with Amazon's October Prime Day coming up on October 10 and 11, we are seeing early deals to save big on all your hair care essentials. Now's the perfect time to shop early Black Friday deals on top-rated hair tools and treatments for the fall and winter months.

