Ulta's Fall Haul Sale Event is here until September 30. Save on rarely discounted makeup, skincare, and hair care.
As you start to map out your fall makeup looks and restock you skincare regimen, Ulta's Fall Haul sale has you covered for the new season. One of the brand's biggest beauty sales of the year is underway through Saturday, September 30. With serious discounts across makeup, skin care and hair care, best-selling and rarely discounted beauty brands are up to 40% off.
The Ulta Fall Haul event boasts savings from top brands — including Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty and Florence by Mills by Millie Bobby Brown, as well as cult-favorite goods from Olaplex, Flower Beauty, Mario Badescu, L'Oreal and many others. If you missed out on the daily steals from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty this summer, now's your chance to stock up on skincare must-haves as we move into the chillier seasons — but hurry because the sale is only around for 48 more hours.
There's literally hundreds of deals to choose from. And to help you determine the very best, we've handpicked some of our favorite finds from Ulta's Fall Haul event — including a hyaluronic acid serum and moisturizer for dry skin this fall. Ahead, shop the best deals from Ulta Beauty's sale.
Best Ulta Fall Haul Deals
florence by mills Swimming Under the Eyes Gel Pads
30 cute whale gel patches that swim under your eyes to hydrate and brighten.
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Face Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin
This deeply moisturizing treatment for dry and sensitive skin types alleviates irritations as it delivers sheer hydration.
L'Oreal Revitalift 1.5 % Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum
L'Oreal's Revitalift Salicylic Acid Serum works to effectively reduce the appearance of wrinkles, plump the skin and promote an even skin tone.
Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Kit
Don't miss out on this low price on four essential Real Techniques brushes and makeup sponge.
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
This high-tech moisturizer — infused with hyaluronic acid Hydrogel Cream — works to support smoother and more supple-feeling skin.
L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara
Whether you opt for the original or waterproof, you can never go wrong with a classic, and L'Oreal Paris has been popular for years now for a reason.
Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
Get 33.8 oz of the beloved Olaplex No. 4 shampoo that is reparative and moisturizing for your hair.
RoC Retinol Correxion Max Daily Hydration Creme
The RoC Correxion Max Daily Hydration Creme, enriched with hyaluronic acid, provides deep hydration to the skin for an entire 48-hour period.
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
A skincare secret used by Jennifer Aniston and Kylie Jenner is on sale. This on-the-spot surface blemish solution helps dry up surface blemishes overnight.
Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer
Encourage hydrated skin overnight while targeting signs of aging with this Olay retinol moisturizer.
FLOWER Beauty Blush Bomb Color Drops
Achieve a flawless and naturally radiant flush with FLOWER Beauty's Blush Bomb Color Drops. This lightweight gel-cream blush adds fresh, healthy color to your cheeks.
Pixi Glow Tonic
Glow into fall with this exfoliating and brightening toner from Pixi.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
This gel moisturizer that contains hyaluronic acid comes at the recommendation of Kerry Washington who named it the one skin-care product she can't live without.
Coco & Eve Like A Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque
Coco and Eve's best-selling hair mask is infused with coconut, fig, shea butter and argan oil for deep hydration and damage repair.
Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
Strengthen your skin's barrier with this daily lightweight moisturizer from Honest Beauty.
