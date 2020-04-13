Things got a little awkward on Easter Sunday when Lizzo started showing off her moves on Diddy's Instagram Live. The 50-year-old music producer and artist was hosting the "world's biggest dance-a-thon" on his account in an effort to raise money to benefit healthcare workers in underserved areas amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Diddy was joined by several big names, including his ex, Jennifer Lopez, and her new fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, as well as Lizzo.

When the "Truth Hurts" singer joined the dance-a-thon, things got a little racy on the religious holiday as she started to twerk while Diddy's sons danced on his account.

"Whoa, whoa, whoa!" Diddy shouted, rushing into the frame and stopping the music. "It's Easter Sunday, let's play something a little more family friendly."

Lizzo looked flustered, saying, "Sorry, sorry, sorry! Let's do something fun. Well, don't play that kind of... play something I can bop to."

Diddy pondered what song would be appropriate, and Lizzo offered up a suggestion, saying, "Play 'Juice' by Lizzo!"

Despite Diddy shutting down Lizzo mid-twerk, he didn't seem to have a problem when model Draya Michele showed off her own booty-poppin' moves several hours later.

"You killed that!" Diddy told Draya. "I think that was one of the top performances."

Fans weren't pleased with the discrepancies, calling out the rapper in the comments section.

"But Lizzo was a 'no' and embarrassed????? hmmm I’m a little confused now...We need to keep the same energy- I don’t like this," one wrote.

Another added, "IF LIZZO CANT DO IT DRAYA CANT DO IT EITHER," while one commenter noted, "Ok... i get annoyed with lizzo sometimes but bruh, this was simply unfair."

Clarifying that there was no online drama, Lizzo later reposted Diddy's explanation from his own Instagram Stories, defending his decision.

"There's one thing that I want to make clear. My queen, my sister Lizzo, when I stopped the music it was 'cause it had a lot of curses in there, not 'cause she was twerking," he said. "She's one of the best twerkers in the world. Let's keep that clear. It wasn't about twerking. You're allowed to twerk on Easter. There was a lot of cursing in the record. And I don't need child services knocking on my door right now, you understand? So that's why I stopped the record. Lizzo, we love you and everybody stop looking for the negative, look for the positive!"

