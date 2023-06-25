Diddy's Son King Combs Details Their Family's Upcoming Reality Show (Exclusive)
Diddy’s Son King Combs Dishes on Family’s Upcoming Reality Show …
Pat Sajak Retiring as Host of 'Wheel of Fortune' After Over 40 Y…
Morgan Wallen's Son Hospitalized After His Mom's Dog Bites Him
David Foster and Katharine McPhee's 2-Year-Old Son Shows Off His…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Stepson of Titanic Sub Victim Shares Alleged DM From Travis Bark…
Orlando Bloom Gets Real About Katy Perry Relationship Challenge
‘Ghosts’ Cast Spills Behind-the-Scenes Secrets (Exclusive)
Kelly Clarkson Calls Out Lies and Deception in Divorce-Inspired …
Why 'Simpsons' Fans Think Show Predicted Titanic Submersible Tra…
Sara Ramirez Reacts to Che's Husband Reveal on 'AJLT' Season 2 (…
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Welcome First Child Together
'AJLT' Cast Reacts to Kim Cattrall's Return as Samantha Jones (E…
'Love Is Blind': Amber and Barnett Argued Over Jessica Drama Whe…
Jon Hamm on How ‘Confess, Fletch’ Is Different From Chevy Chase’…
Tom Brokaw Opens Up About His Battle With an Incurable Blood Can…
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Debuts New Chest Tattoo
Ed Sheeran Leaves High School Students Stunned After Surprise Vi…
How Scott Disick Feels About Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Wit…
Diddy is bringing his family to TV with a new docuseries, and the music mogul's 25-year-old son, King Combs, is opening up about what fans can expect.
King walked the carpet at the 2023 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, and he spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about the forthcoming reality series.
"Yeah, everyone's gonna be in it, the whole family," King shared. "We got a TV show coming soon on Hulu and, yeah, it's gonna be crazy."
"You get to really see us as a family, not just you know the glitz and glamor, like really behind the scenes," he added. "Like really what it is to be with us."
The series is tentatively titled Diddy + 7, and is set to follow the music mogul and all his kids -- including his baby girl, Love. Diddy shocked the world back in December when he first announced the arrival of his seventh child, and introduced her to the world through a series of adorable snapshots.
Meanwhile, King was on the carpet gearing up for a big night. The artist is nominated for Best Collaboration for his song with Kodak Black, "Can't Stop Won't Stop."
"I'm honored to be a part of it to be able to be nominated this year," King said of the nod for his hit single. "We just made No. 1 with 'Can't Stop Won't Stop,' and it's contagious. I just want to do it again and again, and I'm ready to spread love through music and good vibes, and make people dance."
The 2023 BET Awards air live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. Check out the night's full list of big winners here!
RELATED CONTENT:
Diddy's 7-Month-Old Daughter Is a Floating Princess: Watch
Diddy and Yung Miami Attend Met Gala Together After Breakup
Diddy Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Love Joining Him at the Gym
Related Gallery