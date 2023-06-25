Diddy is bringing his family to TV with a new docuseries, and the music mogul's 25-year-old son, King Combs, is opening up about what fans can expect.

King walked the carpet at the 2023 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, and he spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about the forthcoming reality series.

"Yeah, everyone's gonna be in it, the whole family," King shared. "We got a TV show coming soon on Hulu and, yeah, it's gonna be crazy."

"You get to really see us as a family, not just you know the glitz and glamor, like really behind the scenes," he added. "Like really what it is to be with us."

The series is tentatively titled Diddy + 7, and is set to follow the music mogul and all his kids -- including his baby girl, Love. Diddy shocked the world back in December when he first announced the arrival of his seventh child, and introduced her to the world through a series of adorable snapshots.

Meanwhile, King was on the carpet gearing up for a big night. The artist is nominated for Best Collaboration for his song with Kodak Black, "Can't Stop Won't Stop."

"I'm honored to be a part of it to be able to be nominated this year," King said of the nod for his hit single. "We just made No. 1 with 'Can't Stop Won't Stop,' and it's contagious. I just want to do it again and again, and I'm ready to spread love through music and good vibes, and make people dance."

The 2023 BET Awards air live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. Check out the night's full list of big winners here!

