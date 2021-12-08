Diego Boneta is proud of the work he's doing.

The Luis Miguel: The Series star joins Becky G to talk about Latinx representation in Hollywood in the latest episode of Face to Face With Becky G. In ET's exclusive clip, Boneta shares how he's taking matters into his own hands with his production company, and what he loves most about the Latinx Father of the Bride remake he's a part of.

"To me, right now, that's the most important part of my career," Boneta said, adding, "I realized that those stories that we're talking about, representation, just wasn't happening. The Father of the Bride, which is a movie that I just shot for Warner Bros., which is the remake of the classic rom-com."

"The premise is a Cuban-American marrying a Mexican family," he continued. "And I love that because the obvious choice would have been Cuban-American marries an American family. And it's the first movie I can think of for general market audiences where it talks about the difference and similarities within the Latin world."

Adding, "And I think it's important to keep on telling stories like that so people know."

Father of the Bride will still center on the father of a soon-to-be bride coming to terms with his daughter’s big day, but will be told through the relationships of a big Cuban American family. Gloria Estefan and Andy Garcia star as the Cuban American parents to Adria Arjona and Isabela Merced's characters, with Boneta portraying the man getting ready to marry Arjona’s character. Filming wrapped earlier this summer.

Estefan told ET in May that with the reboot focusing on a Cuban American family, she hopes viewers feel "the warmth and the love that Latin families have for each other. The extended family, how everybody's involved, how everybody sticks our two cents where they belong or don't belong."

"The comedy is really, really well-written and I think it's got a really beautiful message too. The groom is Mexican and his family's Mexican, and there's the Cuban side of the bride," she added. "Hopefully celebrate cultures in a wonderful, warm, deep way that doesn't stick to stereotypes... A film should be good no matter what culture is being talked about, and that makes me happy because hopefully people will identify with it...Get ready, baby, that's gonna be crazy!"

Additionally, in the latest Face to Face episode, titled "LatinX Superheroes," Boneta and Becky talk about feeling like they were only being allowed to play Latin stereotypes in roles to becoming superheroes in their own rights. They also touch on changing what it means to be a Latin icon -- and Boneta playing one on TV.

The new Face to Face With Becky G episode airs Thursday, Dec. 9 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

