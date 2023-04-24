Shopping

DIFF Eyewear Launches 'Buy 2 Sunglasses, Get 3 Free' Sale to Refresh Your Spring Accessories

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Buy Two Pairs of Sunglasses, Get Three Free at Diff Eyewear
Diff Eyewear

Hello, sunshine! The warm, sunny rays of spring are a welcome sight after months of grey, chilly days. But when soaking up that much-needed vitamin D, you'll want to shield your eyes from the bright outdoors. With the help of DIFF Eyewear's incredible spring savings event, you can get five pairs of the brand's most fashionable and trendiest sunglasses for the price of two. From hand-crafted designer sunglasses to polarized shades with UV protection, DIFF makes some of the best sunnies that can be the final piece to your outfit puzzle this season. 

DIFF Eyewear is currently offering Buy 2, Get 3 Free and Buy 1, Get 1 Free deals on select styles of luxury sunglasses. In addition to their standard collections of super stylish frames, they also have a wide line of special collaborations included in the sale. If you're preparing for Star Wars Day on May 4, DIFF Eyewear has an iconic Star Wars line with character-inspired designs honoring fan favorites from the films and series. 

C-3PO 2.0 Sunglasses
C-3PO 2.0 Sunglasses
Diff Eyewear
C-3PO 2.0 Sunglasses

Stand out in shiny gold, just like one of our favorite droids: C3P-O. These shades are on sale and eligible for the buy 2 get 3 free offer.

$115$71
BUY 2 GET 3 FREE
Chewbacca Sunglasses
Chewbacca Sunglasses
Diff Eyewear
Chewbacca Sunglasses

Move over ordinary tortoise-shell print, the Wookie tortoise style is taking over this summer if you wear these shades. 

$124$76
BUY 2 GET 3 FREE

The Star Wars frames aren't the only sunglasses you'll want to shop during the DIFF Eyewear Spring Fling Sale, especially since you can add up to three pairs into your cart that will be completely free with the right combination of shades. Below, we've rounded up our favorite sunglass styles from DIFF Eyewear to help you shop this amazing sale.

Bella Sunglasses
Bella Sunglasses
Diff Eyewear
Bella Sunglasses

Matte-black and a pink mirrored lenses make these sunnies pop. You'll definitely want to snap some selfies when wearing these beauties. 

$119
BUY 1 GET 1 FREE
Becky Sunglasses
Becky Sunglasses
Diff Eyewear
Becky Sunglasses

One of Diff Eyewear's best-selling shades, you'll want to wear these sunglasses every day. The oversized cat-eye style is totally chic.

$98
BUY 1 GET 1 FREE
Goldie Cateye Sunglasses
Goldie Cateye Sunglasses
Diff Eyewear
Goldie Cateye Sunglasses

Bringing a posh updated to the classic cateye, you'll want to wear these Goldie sunglasses again and again. Grab the frameless shades in a variety of colors. 

$105
BUY 1 GET 1 FREE
Emmy Cateye Sunglasses
Emmy Cateye Sunglasses
Diff Eyewear
Emmy Cateye Sunglasses

Bright red and retro vibes come together to create the adorable Emmy sunglasses. 

$105$70
BUY 2 GET 3 FREE
Dash Aviator Sunglasses
Dash Aviator Sunglasses
Diff Eyewear
Dash Aviator Sunglasses

Hot girl summer will be sizzling when you wear these sleek aviator shades. 

$109
BUY 1 GET 1 FREE
Gemma Round Sunglasses
Gemma Round Sunglasses
Diff Eyewear
Gemma Round Sunglasses

These round sunglasses make a statement with a playful pop of purple. If you like the shape, but want something more neutral, they also come in black and pink hues.

$105
BUY 1 GET 1 FREE
Maxwell Square Sunglasses
Maxwell Square Sunglasses
Diff Eyewear
Maxwell Square Sunglasses

You can't go wrong with a classic, like this pair of elegant sunglasses with a square shape and tortoise-shell print. 

$109
Tina Square Sunglasses
Tina Square Sunglasses
Diff Eyewear
Tina Square Sunglasses

Feel as sophisticated as one of The Real Housewives when you wear these luxurious shades with thick temples and an intriguing cut-out. 

$158
BUY 1 GET 1 FREE
Camila Cateye Sunglasses
Camila Cateye Sunglasses
Diff Eyewear
Camila Cateye Sunglasses

How fun is the quilted pattern on these cateye sunglasses? You're sure to get compliments when you wear this graphic print.

$98
BUY 1 GET 1 FREE
Tanner Square Sunglasses
Tanner Square Sunglasses
Diff Eyewear
Tanner Square Sunglasses

Look great at the beach, running errands or sipping drinks on a restaurant's patio when you wear these square aviator frames from Diff Eyewear.

$105$98
BUY 2 GET 3 FREE

