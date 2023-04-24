Hello, sunshine! The warm, sunny rays of spring are a welcome sight after months of grey, chilly days. But when soaking up that much-needed vitamin D, you'll want to shield your eyes from the bright outdoors. With the help of DIFF Eyewear's incredible spring savings event, you can get five pairs of the brand's most fashionable and trendiest sunglasses for the price of two. From hand-crafted designer sunglasses to polarized shades with UV protection, DIFF makes some of the best sunnies that can be the final piece to your outfit puzzle this season.

DIFF Eyewear is currently offering Buy 2, Get 3 Free and Buy 1, Get 1 Free deals on select styles of luxury sunglasses. In addition to their standard collections of super stylish frames, they also have a wide line of special collaborations included in the sale. If you're preparing for Star Wars Day on May 4, DIFF Eyewear has an iconic Star Wars line with character-inspired designs honoring fan favorites from the films and series.

C-3PO 2.0 Sunglasses Diff Eyewear C-3PO 2.0 Sunglasses Stand out in shiny gold, just like one of our favorite droids: C3P-O. These shades are on sale and eligible for the buy 2 get 3 free offer. $115 $71 BUY 2 GET 3 FREE Shop Now

Chewbacca Sunglasses Diff Eyewear Chewbacca Sunglasses Move over ordinary tortoise-shell print, the Wookie tortoise style is taking over this summer if you wear these shades. $124 $76 BUY 2 GET 3 FREE Shop Now

The Star Wars frames aren't the only sunglasses you'll want to shop during the DIFF Eyewear Spring Fling Sale, especially since you can add up to three pairs into your cart that will be completely free with the right combination of shades. Below, we've rounded up our favorite sunglass styles from DIFF Eyewear to help you shop this amazing sale.

Bella Sunglasses Diff Eyewear Bella Sunglasses Matte-black and a pink mirrored lenses make these sunnies pop. You'll definitely want to snap some selfies when wearing these beauties. $119 BUY 1 GET 1 FREE Shop Now

Becky Sunglasses Diff Eyewear Becky Sunglasses One of Diff Eyewear's best-selling shades, you'll want to wear these sunglasses every day. The oversized cat-eye style is totally chic. $98 BUY 1 GET 1 FREE Shop Now

Goldie Cateye Sunglasses Diff Eyewear Goldie Cateye Sunglasses Bringing a posh updated to the classic cateye, you'll want to wear these Goldie sunglasses again and again. Grab the frameless shades in a variety of colors. $105 BUY 1 GET 1 FREE Shop Now

Emmy Cateye Sunglasses Diff Eyewear Emmy Cateye Sunglasses Bright red and retro vibes come together to create the adorable Emmy sunglasses. $105 $70 BUY 2 GET 3 FREE Shop Now

Dash Aviator Sunglasses Diff Eyewear Dash Aviator Sunglasses Hot girl summer will be sizzling when you wear these sleek aviator shades. $109 BUY 1 GET 1 FREE Shop Now

Gemma Round Sunglasses Diff Eyewear Gemma Round Sunglasses These round sunglasses make a statement with a playful pop of purple. If you like the shape, but want something more neutral, they also come in black and pink hues. $105 BUY 1 GET 1 FREE Shop Now

Maxwell Square Sunglasses Diff Eyewear Maxwell Square Sunglasses You can't go wrong with a classic, like this pair of elegant sunglasses with a square shape and tortoise-shell print. $109 Shop Now

Tina Square Sunglasses Diff Eyewear Tina Square Sunglasses Feel as sophisticated as one of The Real Housewives when you wear these luxurious shades with thick temples and an intriguing cut-out. $158 BUY 1 GET 1 FREE Shop Now

Camila Cateye Sunglasses Diff Eyewear Camila Cateye Sunglasses How fun is the quilted pattern on these cateye sunglasses? You're sure to get compliments when you wear this graphic print. $98 BUY 1 GET 1 FREE Shop Now

Tanner Square Sunglasses Diff Eyewear Tanner Square Sunglasses Look great at the beach, running errands or sipping drinks on a restaurant's patio when you wear these square aviator frames from Diff Eyewear. $105 $98 BUY 2 GET 3 FREE Shop Now

