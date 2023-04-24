DIFF Eyewear Launches 'Buy 2 Sunglasses, Get 3 Free' Sale to Refresh Your Spring Accessories
Hello, sunshine! The warm, sunny rays of spring are a welcome sight after months of grey, chilly days. But when soaking up that much-needed vitamin D, you'll want to shield your eyes from the bright outdoors. With the help of DIFF Eyewear's incredible spring savings event, you can get five pairs of the brand's most fashionable and trendiest sunglasses for the price of two. From hand-crafted designer sunglasses to polarized shades with UV protection, DIFF makes some of the best sunnies that can be the final piece to your outfit puzzle this season.
DIFF Eyewear is currently offering Buy 2, Get 3 Free and Buy 1, Get 1 Free deals on select styles of luxury sunglasses. In addition to their standard collections of super stylish frames, they also have a wide line of special collaborations included in the sale. If you're preparing for Star Wars Day on May 4, DIFF Eyewear has an iconic Star Wars line with character-inspired designs honoring fan favorites from the films and series.
Stand out in shiny gold, just like one of our favorite droids: C3P-O. These shades are on sale and eligible for the buy 2 get 3 free offer.
Move over ordinary tortoise-shell print, the Wookie tortoise style is taking over this summer if you wear these shades.
The Star Wars frames aren't the only sunglasses you'll want to shop during the DIFF Eyewear Spring Fling Sale, especially since you can add up to three pairs into your cart that will be completely free with the right combination of shades. Below, we've rounded up our favorite sunglass styles from DIFF Eyewear to help you shop this amazing sale.
Matte-black and a pink mirrored lenses make these sunnies pop. You'll definitely want to snap some selfies when wearing these beauties.
One of Diff Eyewear's best-selling shades, you'll want to wear these sunglasses every day. The oversized cat-eye style is totally chic.
Bringing a posh updated to the classic cateye, you'll want to wear these Goldie sunglasses again and again. Grab the frameless shades in a variety of colors.
Bright red and retro vibes come together to create the adorable Emmy sunglasses.
Hot girl summer will be sizzling when you wear these sleek aviator shades.
These round sunglasses make a statement with a playful pop of purple. If you like the shape, but want something more neutral, they also come in black and pink hues.
You can't go wrong with a classic, like this pair of elegant sunglasses with a square shape and tortoise-shell print.
Feel as sophisticated as one of The Real Housewives when you wear these luxurious shades with thick temples and an intriguing cut-out.
How fun is the quilted pattern on these cateye sunglasses? You're sure to get compliments when you wear this graphic print.
Look great at the beach, running errands or sipping drinks on a restaurant's patio when you wear these square aviator frames from Diff Eyewear.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Pairs of White Sneakers for Women to Wear This Spring
The 23 Best Women's Sandals to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe
The Most Popular Spring Dresses Under $50 at Amazon to Shop Now
The Best Spring Perfumes for Women: Shop Dior, Ellis Brooklyn and More
The Best Amazon Sneaker Deals for Women: Shop Superga, Adidas and More
The Most Stylish Sunglasses Under $50 to Shop for Spring 2023
21 Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe