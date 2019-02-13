Dina Lohan's mystery boyfriend may no longer be such a mystery.

Dina shocked viewers on Celebrity Big Brother this season when she said she's been dating a man for five years, although she's never met him or even FaceTimed with him. Catfish host Nev Schulman then got involved, offering to investigate the mystery man for her.

However, Dina's ex-husband, Michael Lohan, tells ET that he's spoken to the man he believes 56-year-old Dina has been in communication with. Michael says the man -- whom he names as Jesse -- reached out to him via Facebook messenger following the scandal.

“We texted for about an hour," Michael says. "He even sent me snapshots of his communication with Dina to prove himself to be true. I felt comfortable enough to give him my number and he called."

Michael says that he and Jesse spoke for over an hour over the phone and that Jesse wanted to make sure that there were no lingering feelings between Michael and Dina. Michael says he assured him that there were none -- the exes have been divorced since 2007 -- and tells ET he even approves of Jesse.

“Actually, he's a really nice guy, with a good heart, and I like him and if he makes Dina happy -- I'm happy for them,” Michael says. “Dina needs somebody in her life she can trust and quite honestly, after my communication with him and knowing her, they are perfect for each other. Finally, there might be someone to fill in my shoes!”

Dina's boyfriend drama first erupted when she told housemate Kandi Burruss about her relationship during an episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

"I can't wait to tell you about this guy. We've been talking for five years. Like, every day, a lot," Dina told Kandi. "I feel like I know him."

Sharing that he’s in another state and that they had not met, Dina then declared, “It's crazy, but I'm going to marry him.”

Fellow housemate Tamar Braxton later belted out “Catfiiiiiish,” after Dina explained that her beau couldn’t fly out to visit her because he was taking care of his mom. Catfish is a term commonly used to describe people assuming fake identities online, particularly for romantic relationships.

On Monday, Dina's 32-year-old daughter, Lindsay, acknowledged her mom's romantic drama by commenting on a post on the CBS show's official Instagram account.

“@dinalohan so proud of you mommy! But no more weird #catfish. Please,” Lindsay wrote.

ET spoke with Dina last month, where she said Lindsay acts like her momager when it comes to Celebrity Big Brother. Watch the video for more:

-- Reporting by Darla Murray

