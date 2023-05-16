Discover Samsung Summer Event 2023: Shop the 12 Best Deals on Appliances
It's a fact: When it comes to home goods, appliances — including washers and dryers, refrigerators and stoves — are worth the investment. These home appliances should last for many years, even up to a decade or more, which means skimping on quality is not an option. Plus, with big-ticket items, you'll want something you'll love seeing and using in your home for years to come.
While these types of kitchen appliances are pricey and rarely marked down, Samsung is here to make it easy on our wallets with their Discover Samsung Summer Event. Right now, shoppers can save thousands on top-of-the-line refrigerators, stoves, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers and more appliances for the home.
Shop the Discover Samsung Event
Samsung's innovative appliances are known to last, but they don't just work well, their impressive features can actually make your life easier. With a Smart Refrigerator that includes a family hub, currently $1,300 off, you can manage the thermostat, get recommended recipes based on ingredients you have on hand, and see inside your fridge from your phone.
The Bespoke Washer and Dryers, some discounted by $550 right now, can pair to your smartphone to allow you to start and stop loads or get important notifications about your usage while running errands. You can also save up to $1,000 on a stove that allows you to monitor the cooktops and adjust temperatures through an app.
When shopping for home and kitchen appliances, Samsung should be one of the first brands and your list and with the current sales event there's no better time to shop. Below, we've rounded up the best deals on home appliances during the Discover Samsung Summer Event. Don't wait too long, because some of these deals are only good for 24 hours and the savings event ends on May 21.
This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker and the Family Hub. Not only can you save $1,500 on this fridge during Samsung's sales event, but it's an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year.
Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke washer and dryers featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. On May 16, you can shop either for $600 off as they are both one of the day's Deals of the Day.
Clean your home more efficiently with a robot vacuum that is currently discounted by $300 and creates accurate room maps to navigate. No pick-up is needed before vacuuming as Jet Bot AI+’s powerful sensors and object recognition technology identify which objects to avoid.
The Samsung Front Control Slide-in Gas Range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice-enabled. You can currently save $650 on the five-burner gas stove.
Easily clean any surface with Samsung's lightweight Jet Cordless Stick Vacuums. The high-capacity dust bin collects more dirt, dust and debris so you don’t have to empty it as often.
A ventilation system for over-the-oven use efficiently removes odors making the Samsung microwave perfect to place over your stove. It also uses sensor cooking which automatically adjusts your time for the perfect heat every time.
Virtually silent, the Samsung Cube Air Purifier removes bacteria, dust, mold, pet hair, odors and more from your space.
A chore like washing dishes is easier and more effective with a washing system that has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. Right now you can save $470 on this time-saving machine.
Samsung's lightest Jet stick vacuum is also its most powerful yet. New HexaJet Motor technology provides Samsung's strongest suction to pick up tough dirt from any surface while the clean station empties the dust bin for you.
A sleek oven with a microwave built-in on top, provides you one spot for all your cooking needs. For a limited time you can save $1,250 on this convenient duo.
Get $1,000 off Samsung's Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill water pitcher. With 30 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease.
RELATED CONTENT:
Discover Samsung Sale: The Best Deals on Galaxy Phones and Accessories
The Best Deals on Samsung Washers and Dryers to Shop This Week
The Samsung Frame TV Is Up to $800 Off Right Now
Discover Samsung Summer Event: Shop the Best Deals Right Now
The 10 Best TV Deals to Shop During the 2023 Discover Samsung Event
Samsung 8K TVs Are Up to $3,500 Off Ahead of the 2023 NBA Finals