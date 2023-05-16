It's a fact: When it comes to home goods, appliances — including washers and dryers, refrigerators and stoves — are worth the investment. These home appliances should last for many years, even up to a decade or more, which means skimping on quality is not an option. Plus, with big-ticket items, you'll want something you'll love seeing and using in your home for years to come.

While these types of kitchen appliances are pricey and rarely marked down, Samsung is here to make it easy on our wallets with their Discover Samsung Summer Event. Right now, shoppers can save thousands on top-of-the-line refrigerators, stoves, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers and more appliances for the home.

Samsung's innovative appliances are known to last, but they don't just work well, their impressive features can actually make your life easier. With a Smart Refrigerator that includes a family hub, currently $1,300 off, you can manage the thermostat, get recommended recipes based on ingredients you have on hand, and see inside your fridge from your phone.

The Bespoke Washer and Dryers, some discounted by $550 right now, can pair to your smartphone to allow you to start and stop loads or get important notifications about your usage while running errands. You can also save up to $1,000 on a stove that allows you to monitor the cooktops and adjust temperatures through an app.

When shopping for home and kitchen appliances, Samsung should be one of the first brands and your list and with the current sales event there's no better time to shop. Below, we've rounded up the best deals on home appliances during the Discover Samsung Summer Event. Don't wait too long, because some of these deals are only good for 24 hours and the savings event ends on May 21.

Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher Samsung Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher A chore like washing dishes is easier and more effective with a washing system that has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. Right now you can save $470 on this time-saving machine. $1,299 $829 Shop Now

Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator Samsung Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator Get $1,000 off Samsung's Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill water pitcher. With 30 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease. $2,999 $1,999 Shop Now

