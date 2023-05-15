Shopping

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Samsung

While Christmas is several months away, you might call this week the most wonderful time of the year for tech lovers. That's because the Discover Samsung Summer Event kicks off today, May 15, and the trusted electronics brand is offering some of the best discounts we've seen since Black Friday.

Shop the Samsung Sale

Now through Sunday, May 21, customers can save on Samsung's best-selling phones, tablets, watches, TVs and more. Everything you could want in a sale, Samsung's offering during this event with flash deals, deals of the day, bundle and save options and buy more save more deals. If you want to purchase a top-of-the-line smartphone, you can save up to $750 on Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra or you can upgrade your gym session by bundling the Galaxy Watch5 Pro and Buds2Pro with savings of $125. 

With some of the best electronics and technology on the market, Samsung is a great choice, but an even better one right now with these incredible savings during their Discover Samsung Summer Event. Below, we've rounded up the best deals in every category from phones to televisions to large appliances that you won't want to miss.

Best Deals on Samsung Galaxy Phones

Galaxy S23 Ultra
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung
Galaxy S23 Ultra

You can earn up to $750 in trade-in credit toward the latest Galaxy S23 smartphone along with a $50 instant Samsung credit for up to $800 in savings.

$1,200$400
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Galaxy Z Fold4
Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Watch5 Bundle
Samsung
Galaxy Z Fold4

The Galaxy Z Fold4 makes multitasking easier and delivers better cameras, a wider front display and a brighter main screen in a sleeker package. You'll get the biggest discount by trading in your current phone with savings up to $800 and an additional $120 in instant savings. You'll also have the option to add on the Galaxy Watch5 for only $50 more. 

$1,920$1,000
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Best Deals on Samsung Galaxy Watches

Galaxy Watch4
Galaxy Watch4
Samsung
Galaxy Watch4

Use the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 to keep track of your fitness routine, sleep cycle and a ton more. For a limited time, get up to $120 off in instant savings and $80 trade-in credit. 

$400$200
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Galaxy Watch5
Galaxy Watch5
Samsung
Galaxy Watch5

An improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable. Stay connected on your adventures when you sync Galaxy Watch5 to your other Galaxy mobile devices. During Samsung's Discover Event, you can add on a charging dock for free.

$280$220
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Best Deals on Tablets and Monitors

For work or play, these savings on Samsung tablets and Samsung computing equipment can't be beat.

Galaxy Book3 Pro
Galaxy Book3 Pro
Samsung
Galaxy Book3 Pro

High speeds, a large screen and hours of battery power make this Galaxy Book3 Pro stand above the rest. Instantly save $300 on this superb laptop and save up to $732 more with an eligible trade-in.

$1,750$1,450
Galaxy Tab S8
Galaxy Tab S8
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S8

Made for multitaskers on the go, the Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. Save $80 instantly on the Tab S8 and save up to $609 more with eligible trade-ins.

$780$700
34" ViewFinity S65UA Ultra-WQHD Curved Monitor
34" ViewFinity S65UA Ultra-WQHD Curved Monitor
Samsung
34" ViewFinity S65UA Ultra-WQHD Curved Monitor

Get $130 off this Samsung monitor and feel fully immersed with the curved display's Ultra-WQHD resolution. Surround yourself with the 34" ultra-wide curved display featuring a 21:9 aspect ratio that provides seamless multitasking on just one screen.

 

$700$470
Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K UHD Curved Gaming Screen
Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K UHD Curved Gaming Screen
Samsung
Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K UHD Curved Gaming Screen

Save a whopping $1,000 on the Odyssey Ark with a huge display that delivers a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GtG), plus an all-new Cockpit Mode and an exclusive controller, the Ark Dial — offering the ultimate window into the world of gaming with unparalleled immersion. 

$3,000$2,000

Best Samsung TV Deals

Transform your home into a movie theater of your very own with these savings on televisions and home theater equipment.

85" Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV
65" Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
85" Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV

With super precise LEDs that display incredible contrast even in sunlit rooms, this smart TV will make your home feel like a theater. With savings on all sizes, the best bang for your buck is the 85-inch screen with instant savings of $450.

$3,300$2,850
55” Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
55” Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
55” Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Save $500 and see your favorite content with incredible color, contrast, and upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution with this TV's intelligent AI-based processor. Scene by scene, the Neo Quantum Processor 4K uses deep learning to analyze your content and optimize it with 4K upscaling.

$1,500$1,000
65” Class The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
65” Class The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
65” Class The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV

Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The anti-glare TV screen also means there’s a great view from every seat. 

$5,000$4,000
65" Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
65" Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65" Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)

Take 50% off the 65-inch QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV. The nearly edge-to-edge display of this TV means you can watch distraction-free, while brilliant colors and a mini LED-powered picture make for the ultimate viewing experience.

$5,000$2,500
75” Samsung The Frame Smart TV
Class LS03B Samsung The Frame Smart TV
Samsung
75” Samsung The Frame Smart TV

Enjoy more screen visibility with virtually no light reflection, night or day. On The Frame, see everything at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode to transform your TV into a personal art exhibit. 

$3,000$2,200

Best Samsung Appliance Deals

Now's the time to replace your old refrigerator, stove, washing machine or dryer for less, thanks to these incredible Samsung deals.

28 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Stainless Steel
28 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Stainless Steel
Samsung
28 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Stainless Steel

Save $400 on Samsung's refrigerator made with multi-vent technology to keep items on every shelf evenly cooled. Its modern look featuring a minimalist exterior with signature flat-door design and recessed handles seamlessly blends into your kitchen.

$1,499$1,099
5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Washer and Dryer in Brushed Black
5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung
5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Washer and Dryer in Brushed Black

Extra-Large 5.5 cu. ft. capacity means fewer loads and less time in the laundry room. Wash a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes without sacrificing cleaning performance. Wireless connection means you'll receive a notification on your phone when the load is finished: No more wasting time checking on clothes that are still getting clean. Save $420 on both this impressive washing machine and the matching dryer.

$1,299$879
FOR THE WASHING MACHINE
$1,299$879
FOR THE DRYER
Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung
Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Easily clean any surface with Samsung's Jet Cordless Stick Vacuums. The high-capacity dust bin collects more dirt, dust and debris so you don’t have to empty it as often. 

$330$280
6.3 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range
6.3 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry
Samsung
6.3 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range

This large 6.3 cu. ft. oven fits multiple meals at one time as it can easily accommodate big casserole dishes or roasting pans. The innovative convection oven also has an air frying feature. 

$2,249$1,449
1.7 cu ft. Smart Over-the-Range Microwave with Convection & Slim Fry
1.7 cu ft. Smart Over-the-Range Microwave with Convection & Slim Fry
Samsung
1.7 cu ft. Smart Over-the-Range Microwave with Convection & Slim Fry

A ventilation system for over-the-oven use efficiently removes odors making the Samsung microwave perfect to place over your stove. It also uses slim-fry technology which can make food crispy in the microwave.

$729$479

