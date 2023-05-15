While Christmas is several months away, you might call this week the most wonderful time of the year for tech lovers. That's because the Discover Samsung Summer Event kicks off today, May 15, and the trusted electronics brand is offering some of the best discounts we've seen since Black Friday.

Now through Sunday, May 21, customers can save on Samsung's best-selling phones, tablets, watches, TVs and more. Everything you could want in a sale, Samsung's offering during this event with flash deals, deals of the day, bundle and save options and buy more save more deals. If you want to purchase a top-of-the-line smartphone, you can save up to $750 on Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra or you can upgrade your gym session by bundling the Galaxy Watch5 Pro and Buds2Pro with savings of $125.

With some of the best electronics and technology on the market, Samsung is a great choice, but an even better one right now with these incredible savings during their Discover Samsung Summer Event. Below, we've rounded up the best deals in every category from phones to televisions to large appliances that you won't want to miss.

Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra You can earn up to $750 in trade-in credit toward the latest Galaxy S23 smartphone along with a $50 instant Samsung credit for up to $800 in savings. $1,200 $400 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy Z Fold4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 The Galaxy Z Fold4 makes multitasking easier and delivers better cameras, a wider front display and a brighter main screen in a sleeker package. You'll get the biggest discount by trading in your current phone with savings up to $800 and an additional $120 in instant savings. You'll also have the option to add on the Galaxy Watch5 for only $50 more. $1,920 $1,000 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Best Deals on Samsung Galaxy Watches

Galaxy Watch4 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Use the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 to keep track of your fitness routine, sleep cycle and a ton more. For a limited time, get up to $120 off in instant savings and $80 trade-in credit. $400 $200 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy Watch5 Samsung Galaxy Watch5 An improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable. Stay connected on your adventures when you sync Galaxy Watch5 to your other Galaxy mobile devices. During Samsung's Discover Event, you can add on a charging dock for free. $280 $220 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

For work or play, these savings on Samsung tablets and Samsung computing equipment can't be beat.

Galaxy Book3 Pro Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro High speeds, a large screen and hours of battery power make this Galaxy Book3 Pro stand above the rest. Instantly save $300 on this superb laptop and save up to $732 more with an eligible trade-in. $1,750 $1,450 Shop Now

Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Made for multitaskers on the go, the Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. Save $80 instantly on the Tab S8 and save up to $609 more with eligible trade-ins. $780 $700 Shop Now

Transform your home into a movie theater of your very own with these savings on televisions and home theater equipment.

75” Samsung The Frame Smart TV Samsung 75” Samsung The Frame Smart TV Enjoy more screen visibility with virtually no light reflection, night or day. On The Frame, see everything at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode to transform your TV into a personal art exhibit. $3,000 $2,200 Shop Now

Now's the time to replace your old refrigerator, stove, washing machine or dryer for less, thanks to these incredible Samsung deals.

