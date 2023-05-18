The Discover Samsung savings event is back for summer 2023 with deals on everything from home appliances to smartphones. If you've been thinking of upgrading your old TV, now is the perfect time to snag an unbeatable deal on Samsung's state-of-the-art TVs.

Now through Sunday, May 21, the tech retailer is offering up to $4,000 off best-selling 4K TVs to create the at-home theater experience of your dreams.

Shop Samsung TV Deals

One of the most popular TVs on sale during the Discover Samsung event is the cult-favorite Frame TV. Perfect for the interior design-obsessed who don't want to compromise their home's aesthetic, the innovative Frame TV doubles as wall art when not in use. It features a customizable TV bezel and Art Mode function that displays your favorite photos and art when turned off.

Samsung's newer TVs can provide an improved watching experience with 4K or 8K resolution and advanced OLED technology. Below, check out the best TV deals to shop during the Discover Samsung Sale this week. But don't delay — take advantage of these savings before they're gone for good.

The Best Samsung 4K TV Deals

43" Class The Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2022) Samsung 43" Class The Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2022) Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position or turn the Sero vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. Or let your phone take over your entire screen. Either way, The Sero rotates to make your entertainment a bit more entertaining. The Sero displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps, and social media full-screen without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV. $1,500 $1,400 Shop Now

The Best Samsung 8K TV Deals

RELATED CONTENT:

Samsung 8K TVs Are Up to $3,500 Off Ahead of the 2023 NBA Finals

Save Big on Samsung’s Mother’s Day Deals Before They’re Gone

Samsung's Top-Rated Washer & Dryer Set Is Nearly $1,900 Off Right Now

The 30 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Samsung, Keurig, Adidas and More

Samsung's Huge Summer Sale Returns May 15: Here's Everything to Know

The Samsung Frame TV Is Up to $900 Off Right Now

15 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop Now: Apple, Samsung, Bose and More

The Best TV Deals to Shop This Weekend: Samsung, LG and More