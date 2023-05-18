Shopping

Best Samsung TV Deals: Save On The Frame and More 4K TVs During the Discover Samsung Sale

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Samsung TV Deals from Discover Samsung Sale
Samsung

The Discover Samsung savings event is back for summer 2023 with deals on everything from home appliances to smartphones. If you've been thinking of upgrading your old TV, now is the perfect time to snag an unbeatable deal on Samsung's state-of-the-art TVs.

Now through Sunday, May 21, the tech retailer is offering up to $4,000 off best-selling 4K TVs to create the at-home theater experience of your dreams.

Shop Samsung TV Deals

One of the most popular TVs on sale during the Discover Samsung event is the cult-favorite Frame TV. Perfect for the interior design-obsessed who don't want to compromise their home's aesthetic, the innovative Frame TV doubles as wall art when not in use. It features a customizable TV bezel and Art Mode function that displays your favorite photos and art when turned off.

65” Samsung The Frame Smart TV
65” Class LS03B Samsung The Frame Smart TV
Samsung
65” Samsung The Frame Smart TV

Right now, Samsung is offering deals on six sizes of the stylish Frame TV, from 43- to 85-inch. With its customizable TV bezel and Art Mode function, the Frame TV transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV.

$2,000$1,700

Samsung's newer TVs can provide an improved watching experience with 4K or 8K resolution and advanced OLED technology. Below, check out the best TV deals to shop during the Discover Samsung Sale this week. But don't delay — take advantage of these savings before they're gone for good.

The Best Samsung 4K TV Deals

75" Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
75" Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
Samsung
75" Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV

Every detail on this TV bursts to life with realistic contrast and brilliance. Designed to reduce glare and deliver brilliant color across your screen, Ultra Viewing Angle makes sure you’ve got amazing picture quality, from virtually anywhere in the room.

$3,500$2,000
55" Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
65" Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
Samsung
55" Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)

With super precise LEDs that display incredible contrast even in sunlit rooms, this smart TV will make your home feel like a theater.

$3,300$2,850
65” Class The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
65” Class The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
65” Class The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV

Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The anti-glare TV screen also means there’s a great view from every seat. 

$5,000$4,000
55” Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
55” Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
55” Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Save $500 and see your favorite content with incredible color, contrast, and upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution with this TV's intelligent AI-based processor. Scene by scene, the Neo Quantum Processor 4K uses deep learning to analyze your content and optimize it with 4K upscaling.

$1,500$1,000
75" Class QN85C Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
75" Class QN85C Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
Samsung
75" Class QN85C Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)

Displaying over a billion shades of color, this smart TV is equipped with Neo Quantum HDR that adapts contrast to best fit each scene.

$2,700$2,500
65" Class The Serif QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2022)
43" Class The Serif QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65" Class The Serif QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2022)

One of our favorite features on The Serif is the Ambient Mode+ — it's like a live wallpaper for your TV. When you select Ambient Mode+, you can select between two different patterns that display on your TV screen. You don't have to deal with a boring old black screen when you aren't using your TV. 

$2,000$1,700
43" Class The Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2022)
43" Class The Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
43" Class The Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2022)

Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position or turn the Sero vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. Or let your phone take over your entire screen. Either way, The Sero rotates to make your entertainment a bit more entertaining. The Sero displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps, and social media full-screen without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV.

$1,500$1,400
55" Class S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
55" Class S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
Samsung
55" Class S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023)

Enjoy $100 off the new S95C OLED 4K Smart TV with mesmerizing picture quality and a sleek LaserSlim design.

$2,500$2,400

The Best Samsung 8K TV Deals

65" Class QN900C Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2023)
75" Class QN900C Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2023)
Samsung
65" Class QN900C Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2023)

Save up to $600 on Samsung's newest 8K TV. Your favorite shows and movies come to life thanks to Quantum Mini LED and Dolby Atmos sound technology.

$5,000$4,750
65" Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
65" Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65" Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)

Take 50% off the 65-inch QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV. The nearly edge-to-edge display of this TV means you can watch distraction-free, while brilliant colors and a mini LED-powered picture make for the ultimate viewing experience.

$5,000$2,500

RELATED CONTENT:

Samsung 8K TVs Are Up to $3,500 Off Ahead of the 2023 NBA Finals

Save Big on Samsung’s Mother’s Day Deals Before They’re Gone

Samsung's Top-Rated Washer & Dryer Set Is Nearly $1,900 Off Right Now

The 30 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Samsung, Keurig, Adidas and More

Samsung's Huge Summer Sale Returns May 15: Here's Everything to Know

The Samsung Frame TV Is Up to $900 Off Right Now

15 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop Now: Apple, Samsung, Bose and More

The Best TV Deals to Shop This Weekend: Samsung, LG and More