Discover Samsung Summer Sale: Shop Today's Best Deals on TVs, Phones, Appliances and More
While Christmas is several months away, you might call this week the most wonderful time of the year for tech lovers. That's because the Discover Samsung Summer Event is here, offering some of Samsung's best discounts we've seen since Black Friday.
Now through Sunday, May 21, customers can save on Samsung's best-selling phones, tablets, watches, TVs and more. Everything you could want in a sale, Samsung's offering during this event with flash deals, deals of the day, bundle and save options and buy more save more deals. If you want to purchase a top-of-the-line smartphone, you can save up to $750 on Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra or you can upgrade your gym session by bundling the Galaxy Watch5 Pro and Buds2Pro with savings of $125.
With some of the best electronics and technology on the market, Samsung is a great choice, but an even better one right now with these incredible savings during the Discover Samsung sale. Below, we've rounded up the best deals in every category from phones to televisions to large appliances that you won't want to miss.
Today's Best Samsung Deals: Wednesday, May 17
Save up to $600 on Samsung's newest 8K TV. Your favorite shows and movies come to life thanks to Quantum Mini LED and Dolby Atmos sound technology.
The power of steam lets you gently remove stains without any time-consuming pretreatments. Steam is released from the drum so every item in the load is thoroughly saturated, ensuring a deep clean.
The S23 Plus comes with 4,700 mAh battery, so you can confidently binge-watch, game or surf the web without worrying about your phone dying. Get up to $750 instant trade-in credit, plus $50 instant Samsung Credit.
You can earn up to $750 in trade-in credit toward the latest Galaxy S23 Ultra in Sky Blue along with a free storage upgrade.
Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.
Enjoy healthier fried foods fast without storing another small appliance at home using Air Fry mode built right into your range. Perfect for baking and roasting, Convection+ saves you time by cooking food fast and more evenly.
Best Samsung TV Deals
Transform your home into a movie theater of your very own with these savings on Samsung TVs.
Enjoy more screen visibility with virtually no light reflection, night or day. On The Frame, see everything at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode to transform your TV into a personal art exhibit.
With super precise LEDs that display incredible contrast even in sunlit rooms, this smart TV will make your home feel like a theater. With savings on all sizes, the best bang for your buck is the 85-inch screen with instant savings of $450.
Save $500 and see your favorite content with incredible color, contrast, and upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution with this TV's intelligent AI-based processor. Scene by scene, the Neo Quantum Processor 4K uses deep learning to analyze your content and optimize it with 4K upscaling.
Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The anti-glare TV screen also means there’s a great view from every seat.
Take 50% off the 65-inch QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV. The nearly edge-to-edge display of this TV means you can watch distraction-free, while brilliant colors and a mini LED-powered picture make for the ultimate viewing experience.
Best Deals on Samsung Galaxy Watches
Use the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 to keep track of your fitness routine, sleep cycle and a ton more. For a limited time, get up to $120 off in instant savings and $80 trade-in credit.
An improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable. Stay connected on your adventures when you sync Galaxy Watch5 to your other Galaxy mobile devices. During Samsung's Discover Event, you can add on a charging dock for free.
Best Deals on Tablets and Monitors
For work or play, these savings on Samsung tablets and Samsung computing equipment can't be beat.
High speeds, a large screen and hours of battery power make this Galaxy Book3 Pro stand above the rest. Instantly save $300 on this superb laptop and save up to $732 more with an eligible trade-in.
Made for multitaskers on the go, the Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. Save $80 instantly on the Tab S8 and save up to $609 more with eligible trade-ins.
Get $130 off this Samsung monitor and feel fully immersed with the curved display's Ultra-WQHD resolution. Surround yourself with the 34" ultra-wide curved display featuring a 21:9 aspect ratio that provides seamless multitasking on just one screen.
Save a whopping $1,000 on the Odyssey Ark with a huge display that delivers a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GtG), plus an all-new Cockpit Mode and an exclusive controller, the Ark Dial — offering the ultimate window into the world of gaming with unparalleled immersion.
Best Samsung Appliance Deals
Now's the time to replace your old refrigerator, stove, washing machine or dryer for less, thanks to these incredible Samsung deals.
Save $400 on Samsung's refrigerator made with multi-vent technology to keep items on every shelf evenly cooled. Its modern look featuring a minimalist exterior with signature flat-door design and recessed handles seamlessly blends into your kitchen.
Extra-Large 5.5 cu. ft. capacity means fewer loads and less time in the laundry room. Wash a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes without sacrificing cleaning performance. Wireless connection means you'll receive a notification on your phone when the load is finished: No more wasting time checking on clothes that are still getting clean. Save $420 on both this impressive washing machine and the matching dryer.
Easily clean any surface with Samsung's Jet Cordless Stick Vacuums. The high-capacity dust bin collects more dirt, dust and debris so you don’t have to empty it as often.
This large 6.3 cu. ft. oven fits multiple meals at one time as it can easily accommodate big casserole dishes or roasting pans. The innovative convection oven also has an air frying feature.
A ventilation system for over-the-oven use efficiently removes odors making the Samsung microwave perfect to place over your stove. It also uses slim-fry technology which can make food crispy in the microwave.
RELATED CONTENT:
Samsung 8K TVs Are Up to $3,500 Off Ahead of the 2023 NBA Finals
Save Big on Samsung’s Mother’s Day Deals Before They’re Gone
Samsung's Top-Rated Washer & Dryer Set Is Nearly $1,900 Off Right Now
The 30 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Samsung, Keurig, Adidas and More
Samsung's Huge Summer Sale Returns May 15: Here's Everything to Know
The Samsung Frame TV Is Up to $900 Off Right Now
Save Up to 46% On Dyson, Samsung, Shark and More Cordless Vacuums