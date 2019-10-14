Disney+ Lineup: The Full List of Movie and TV Series That Will Be Available at Launch
If the first-ever live-action Star Wars series and forthcoming Lizzie McGuire reboot weren't already enticing enough, Disney+, the Mouse House's upcoming streaming service, will also be home to much of the studio's back catalog of films and television. Which is a lot of content! You don't realize exactly how much content, though, till you see it rolled out over hundreds and hundreds of tweets.
"It. Is. Time," Disney+'s account tweeted on Monday. "From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12." And thus began the Twitter thread to end all Twitter threads:
"And the announcements aren't even over yet..." Disney+ added. "Stay tuned for more soon!"
For your convenience, ET broke down the very, very, very long list to highlight the animated classics (from Pinocchio and Fantasia to Zootopia and Moana) and Disney Channel Original Movies (Cetus-Lupeedus, they've got all three Zenon films!), as well as everything Marvel and Star Wars.
EVERYTHING MARVEL
Spider-Woman
Spider-Man - Series
Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends
X-Men: The Animated - Series
Iron Man - Series
Fantastic Four
Spider-Man - Series
The Incredible Hulk - Series
Silver Surfer
Spider-Man Unlimited - Series
The Avengers: United They Stand
X-Men: Evolution - Series
Fantastic Four: World's Greatest Heroes
Iron Man
Iron Man: Armored Adventures
Wolverine and the X-Men
The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes
Ultimate Spider-Man
Iron Man 3
Avengers Assemble
Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.
Thor: The Dark World
Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe
Guardians of the Galaxy
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Ant-Man
Guardians of the Galaxy - Series
Spider-Man - Series
Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors
Inhumans
Captain Marvel
EVERYTHING STAR WARS
Star Wars: A New Hope
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Series
Star Wars Rebels
Lego Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles
Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Star Wars Resistance
Lego Star Wars: All-Stars
The Mandalorian
THE ANIMATED CLASSICS
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Pinocchio
Fantasia
Dumbo
Bambi
Cinderella
Alice in Wonderland
Peter Pan
Lady and the Tramp
Sleeping Beauty
101 Dalmatians
The Sword in the Stone
The Jungle Book
The Aristocats
Robin Hood
The Fox and the Hound
The Great Mouse Detective
Oliver and Company
The Little Mermaid
The Rescuers Down Under
Beauty and the Beast
Goof Troop
Aladdin
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Return of Jafar
The Lion King
A Goofy Movie
Pocahontas
James and the Giant Peach
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Aladdin and the King of Thieves
The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
Hercules
Mulan
Fantasia 2000
The Emperor's New Groove
Lilo & Stitch
Bolt
The Princess and the Frog
Tangled
Brave
Wreck-It Ralph
Frozen
Big Hero 6
Zootopia
Moana
EVERYTHING PIXAR
Toy Story
A Bug's Life
Toy Story 2
Monsters, Inc.
Finding Nemo
The Incredibles
Cars
Ratatouille
WALL-E
Toy Story 3
Cars 2
Monsters University
Inside Out
The Good Dinosaur
Finding Dory
Cars 3
THE DCOMS
You Lucky Dog
Brink!
Halloweentown
Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century
Can of Worms
The Thirteenth Year
Smart House
Johnny Tsunami
Genius
Don’t Look Under the Bed
Horse Sense
Up, Up and Away
The Color of Friendship
Alley Cats Strike!
Rip Girls
Miracle in Lane 2
Stepsister From Planet Weird
Ready to Run
Quints
The Other Me
Mom’s Got a Date with a Vampire
Phantom of the Megaplex
The Ultimate Christmas Present
Zenon: The Zequel
Motocrossed
The Luck of the Irish
Hounded
The Jennie Project
Jumping Ship
The Poof Point
Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
‘Twas the Night
Double Teamed
Cadet Kelly
Tru Confessions
Get a Clue
Gotta Kick It Up!
A Ring of Endless Light
The Scream Team
You Wish!
Right on Track
The Even Stevens Movie
Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off
The Cheetah Girls
Full-Court Miracle
Pixel Perfect
Going to the Mat
Zenon: Z3
Stuck in the Suburbs
Tiger Cruise
Halloweentown High
Now You See It...
Buffalo’s Dreams
Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama
Go Figure
Life is Ruff
The Proud Family Movie
Twitches
High School Musical
Cow Belles
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
Read It and Weep
The Cheetah Girls 2
Return to Halloweentown
Jump In!
Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board
High School Musical 2
Twitches Too
Minutemen
Camp Rock
The Cheetah Girls: One World
Dadnapped
Hatching Pete
Princess Protection Program
Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
Starstruck
Den Brother
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
Avalon High
The Suite Life Movie
Lemonade Mouth
Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
Geek Charming
Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas!
Frenemies
Let It Shine
Girl vs. Monster
Teen Beach Movie
Cloud 9
Zapped
How to Build a Better Boy
Bad Hair Day
Teen Beach Movie 2
Descendants
Invisible Sister
Adventures in Babysitting
The Swap
Tangled: Before Ever After
Descendants 2
Zombies
Freaky Friday
Kim Possible
THE FULL LIST
Disney+'s Twitter thread is a chronological list of every movie and series that will be available when the streamer launches on Nov. 12. Or if you've got the time, here is a three-hour-long video presentation of "Basically Everything Coming to Disney+ in the U.S.":
