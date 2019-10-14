If the first-ever live-action Star Wars series and forthcoming Lizzie McGuire reboot weren't already enticing enough, Disney+, the Mouse House's upcoming streaming service, will also be home to much of the studio's back catalog of films and television. Which is a lot of content! You don't realize exactly how much content, though, till you see it rolled out over hundreds and hundreds of tweets.

"It. Is. Time," Disney+'s account tweeted on Monday. "From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12." And thus began the Twitter thread to end all Twitter threads:

It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12.



Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLFpic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWT — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019

"And the announcements aren't even over yet..." Disney+ added. "Stay tuned for more soon!"

For your convenience, ET broke down the very, very, very long list to highlight the animated classics (from Pinocchio and Fantasia to Zootopia and Moana) and Disney Channel Original Movies (Cetus-Lupeedus, they've got all three Zenon films!), as well as everything Marvel and Star Wars.

EVERYTHING MARVEL

Spider-Woman

Spider-Man - Series

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends

X-Men: The Animated - Series

Iron Man - Series

Fantastic Four

Spider-Man - Series

The Incredible Hulk - Series

Silver Surfer

Spider-Man Unlimited - Series

The Avengers: United They Stand

X-Men: Evolution - Series

Fantastic Four: World's Greatest Heroes

Iron Man

Iron Man: Armored Adventures

Wolverine and the X-Men

The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes

Ultimate Spider-Man

Iron Man 3

Avengers Assemble

Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.

Thor: The Dark World

Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe

Guardians of the Galaxy

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Guardians of the Galaxy - Series

Spider-Man - Series

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors

Inhumans

Captain Marvel

EVERYTHING STAR WARS

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Series

Star Wars Rebels

Lego Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles

Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars Resistance

Lego Star Wars: All-Stars

The Mandalorian

THE ANIMATED CLASSICS

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Pinocchio

Fantasia

Dumbo

Bambi

Cinderella

Alice in Wonderland

Peter Pan

Lady and the Tramp

Sleeping Beauty

101 Dalmatians

The Sword in the Stone

The Jungle Book

The Aristocats

Robin Hood

The Fox and the Hound

The Great Mouse Detective

Oliver and Company

The Little Mermaid

The Rescuers Down Under

Beauty and the Beast

Goof Troop

Aladdin

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Return of Jafar

The Lion King

A Goofy Movie

Pocahontas

James and the Giant Peach

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Aladdin and the King of Thieves

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue

Hercules

Mulan

Fantasia 2000

The Emperor's New Groove

Lilo & Stitch

Bolt

The Princess and the Frog

Tangled

Brave

Wreck-It Ralph

Frozen

Big Hero 6

Zootopia

Moana

EVERYTHING PIXAR

Toy Story

A Bug's Life

Toy Story 2

Monsters, Inc.

Finding Nemo

The Incredibles

Cars

Ratatouille

WALL-E

Toy Story 3

Cars 2

Monsters University

Inside Out

The Good Dinosaur

Finding Dory

Cars 3

THE DCOMS

You Lucky Dog

Brink!

Halloweentown

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century

Can of Worms

The Thirteenth Year

Smart House

Johnny Tsunami

Genius

Don’t Look Under the Bed

Horse Sense

Up, Up and Away

The Color of Friendship

Alley Cats Strike!

Rip Girls

Miracle in Lane 2

Stepsister From Planet Weird

Ready to Run

Quints

The Other Me

Mom’s Got a Date with a Vampire

Phantom of the Megaplex

The Ultimate Christmas Present

Zenon: The Zequel

Motocrossed

The Luck of the Irish

Hounded

The Jennie Project

Jumping Ship

The Poof Point

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

‘Twas the Night

Double Teamed

Cadet Kelly

Tru Confessions

Get a Clue

Gotta Kick It Up!

A Ring of Endless Light

The Scream Team

You Wish!

Right on Track

The Even Stevens Movie

Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off

The Cheetah Girls

Full-Court Miracle

Pixel Perfect

Going to the Mat

Zenon: Z3

Stuck in the Suburbs

Tiger Cruise

Halloweentown High

Now You See It...

Buffalo’s Dreams

Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama

Go Figure

Life is Ruff

The Proud Family Movie

Twitches

High School Musical

Cow Belles

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

Read It and Weep

The Cheetah Girls 2

Return to Halloweentown

Jump In!

Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board

High School Musical 2

Twitches Too

Minutemen

Camp Rock

The Cheetah Girls: One World

Dadnapped

Hatching Pete

Princess Protection Program

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

Starstruck

Den Brother

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Avalon High

The Suite Life Movie

Lemonade Mouth

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Geek Charming

Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas!

Frenemies

Let It Shine

Girl vs. Monster

Teen Beach Movie

Cloud 9

Zapped

How to Build a Better Boy

Bad Hair Day

Teen Beach Movie 2

Descendants

Invisible Sister

Adventures in Babysitting

The Swap

Tangled: Before Ever After

Descendants 2

Zombies

Freaky Friday

Kim Possible

THE FULL LIST

Disney+'s Twitter thread is a chronological list of every movie and series that will be available when the streamer launches on Nov. 12. Or if you've got the time, here is a three-hour-long video presentation of "Basically Everything Coming to Disney+ in the U.S.":

RELATED CONTENT:

Marvel Announces 'Ms. Marvel,' 'Moon Knight' and 'She-Hulk' Disney+ Series

Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi Is Getting His Own 'Star Wars' Series on Disney+

Hilary Duff Says Returning for Disney+'s 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival Is 'Surreal' (Exclusive)