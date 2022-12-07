Beloved Pixar movies like Toy Story and Coco, as well as Disney movie classics like The Little Mermaid and Cinderella made us eager to sign up for Disney Plus when it first launched in 2019. Disney Plus doesn't have ad tiers, but starting Thursday, December 8, Disney will introduce a new ad-supported tier that’ll increase the existing ad-free plan from $7.99 to $10.99 per month.

Today is the last day to lock in the current pricing and avoid the Disney Plus price hike by subscribing to an annual ad-free plan.

Disney Plus' ad-free annual plan offers the ability to download content. You can watch new and riveting series including Star Wars' The Mandalorian and Marvel Originals She-Hulk: Attorney at Law without an internet connection. Disney’s streaming platform can be accessed from mobile devices, game consoles, desktop browsers, and more.

You can always try to sweet talk your friends and family into splitting the costs of the subscription with you, as Disney+ allows seven profiles and four users watching shows at the same time, but if that's not an option, here are some other methods.

How Can I Save on Disney+?

Sign Up For An Annual Plan Before December 8

Disney+ offers a monthly and annual plan to subscribers. Right now, new and returning customers can save $30 on the ad-free annual plan if they subscribe to Disney Plus before the end of December 7. The annual plan will increase to $110 per year on December 8th, but you can lock in the lower annual price of $80 per year.

Sign Up for Disney+

Bundle Your Services

If you subscribe to other streaming services, more specifically Hulu and ESPN+, you can bundle the three services together to get them all at a more affordable cost. If you get the ad-supported bundle it will cost you an extra dollar at $15 per month with the price increase and the ad-free bundle will remain at $20 per month. Even with the rising cost of streaming services, bundling these options will still save you money compared to subscribing to them individually.

Get the Ad-Supported Bundle

Get the Ad-Free Bundle

