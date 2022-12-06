The Woman King, a sweeping cinematic story hailed by critics and audiences alike, is now available to watch from the comfort of your couch.

Co-written and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, this epic historical drama is based on the real-life Agojie warriors — an all-female unit of fighters tasked with protecting the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. Viola Davis stars as General Nanisca, the leader who must train the new generation of Agojie for the biggest battle of their lives.

Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim and John Boyega also star in The Woman King, now available to buy on Prime Video.

In Davis’ own view, The Woman King is more than just a film about warriors -- it's a movie about possibilities.

"When I started the martial arts [training], I was like, 'I'm 56, I'm a woman, I can't take down this dude, I can't do this, I can't do that. And then suddenly I could," Davis told ET's Thando Dlomo on the set of the film. "I saw my possibility. I see that every day when I come to work. I see the possibilities in women."

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about how to watch The Woman King online.

Following its successful theatrical run, The Woman King is now available to buy through Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV and more, and will be available to rent beginning on Wednesday, December 13.



Currently, The Woman King is available to purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV and more. Starting on December 13, the Viola Davis-led movie will also be available to rent through those streaming platforms.

You can also still enjoy The Woman King in theaters if you want to check out this epic action movie on the big screen.

