The Father of Asahd gave his second child a very special shout out!

DJ Khaled had a big night at the 2020 GRAMMYs on Sunday, picking up his first-ever GRAMMY in the Best Rap/Sung Performance for the song "Higher," featuring the late Nipsey Hussle and John Legend.

During his acceptance speech, the 44-year-old DJ and producer revealed his newborn son's name when he thanked his family.

"I want to thank my beautiful queen, Nicole. I just had a new baby boy a week ago," he said referencing his wife, Nicole Tuck, and their new child. "His name is Alealam. It means 'the world' in Arabic. And I also want to pick up my other son, Asahd. Daddy will be home!"

DJ Khaled, whose real name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled, announced the news of his second son's arrival last week on Instagram. Sharing several photos from the delivery room, the "Higher" emcee, wrote, "THANK YOU ALLAH ! THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE !BLESS UP DR JIN ! 🤲🏽 ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

His pals, JAY-Z and Diddy, also had a sweet reaction to DJ Khaled's baby news at the Roc Nation brunch last week, which he posted to Instagram.

"Celebrating my new blessing a healthy beautiful baby boy 👦! #ROCNATIONBRUNCH," he captioned the sweet clip.

Speaking to reporters backstage following his win, DJ Khaled opened up about the significance of his first GRAMMY win.

"This is my first GRAMMY and I won it with my brother, Nipsey Hussle. And we talked about it. The other ones I got nominated, of course I wanted to win, but this one we talked about winning. We spoke it into existence," he said of his late friend.

DJ Khaled, Kirk Franklin, John Legend and more performed "Higher" at the 2020 show in honor of Hussle. Watch the clip below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

GRAMMYs 2020: The Most Memorable Moments! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

John Legend, DJ Khaled and More Honor Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant at 2020 GRAMMYs

DJ Khaled Agrees With Diddy Calling Out the Recording Academy for Lack of Diversity

Alicia Keys Opens Up on How She Managed to Get Through Hosting Emotional 2020 GRAMMYs (Exclusive)

Related Gallery