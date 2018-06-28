Does Drake Confirm He's a Father On New 'Scorpion' Album?

Apparently, Pusha T was right.

Drake's new 25-song double album, Scorpion, doesn't shy away from Pusha's allegation on his "The Story of Adidon" diss track that the Toronto artist has been "hiding a child" with adult film actress Sophie Brussaux, seemingly confirming that he is a father on several extremely candid tracks, including "Emotionless," "March 14" and "8 Out Of 10."

"I wasn't hiding my kid from the world," Drake raps on "Emotionless". "I was hiding the world from my kid."

On "March 14," the 31-year-old artist invokes his mother Sandi Graham's advice, rhyming, "She not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine/ Sandi used to tell me all it takes it one time, and all it took was one time."

"8 Out Of 10" seems to reference Pusha T's diss track directly, with pointed lines like, "The only deadbeats is whatever beats I been rappin' to," and "Kiss my son on his forehead and kiss your a** goodbye."

ET has reached out to Drake's rep.

Outside of the possible revelations on this new album, Drake has yet to comment publicly on the rumors of his alleged child. However, in May, a source told ET that "Drake is actually the opposite of a 'deadbeat dad.'"

"In fact, he has been financially supporting [Brussaux] before and after her pregnancy," the source continued, adding that Drake did plan to take a DNA test to determine whether or not he is the father of Brussaux's son.

On "March 14," Drake references taking a paternity test with the lines, "This the first positive DNA we ever celebrated/ I can't forget the looks on they faces/ Got the news in Miami that we all now got ones that we raisin'."

For more on Drake, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Drake's 'I'm Upset' Video Is An Absolutely Epic 'Degrassi' High School Reunion -- Watch!

Drake's Producer Reveals Why He Didn't Drop Diss Track That Would've Been 'Very Bad For Kanye'

Drake Addresses Blackface Photo Used in Pusha T's 'The Story of Adidon' Cover Art