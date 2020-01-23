We all know the persona you project to the world isn't the same in every setting, and this is especially true when it comes to social media accounts.

On Tuesday, Dolly Parton sparked a brand new social media challenge among her famous friends and fans when she jokingly shared a meme to Instagram. The post used snapshots and stills from her movies to exemplify the look she'd rock for each platform's profile pic.

Essentially, a professional-looking ensemble for LinkedIn (which showed Parton dressed as a school teacher as part of her TV variety show Dolly from the 1980s) and a more family friendly photo for Facebook -- which showed Parton rocking a Christmas sweater.

Instagram requires a more artistic snapshot -- in this case Parton chose an old black-and-white pic of herself in head-to-toe denim and holding a guitar -- and then obviously a more seductive, racier photo for Tinder (so, Parton chose a flashback photo of her dressed up as a Playboy Bunny).

"Get you a woman who can do it all 😉" Parton captioned the funny post.

It wasn't long before a whole slew of other celebs joined in on the fun, and started posting their own funny profile pic memes, while also giving a shout-out to Parton for starting the trend.

"When my agent asks if I can play different roles," Ellen DeGeneres wrote alongside her own post, showing her many different possible profile pics.

Jennifer Garner added her own contribution, thanking Parton directly while posting photos from her role on Alias, a retro black-and-white Classic Hollywood pic, and a pic of her in bikini bottoms while paddle boarding.

"Yes ma’am, @dollyparton, whatever you say. ♥️" Garner captioned the post.

When one commenter wrote that she should have switched her Instagram and Tinder pics, Garner replied, "Shoot, is THAT why no one swipes?" To which Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron flirtatiously responded, "I'm still swiping right."

Putting his own twist on Parton's caption, Avengers star Mark Ruffalo wrote, "Get a guy who will play them all ✨."

Get a guy who will play them all ✨ pic.twitter.com/zTG2XqfA2N — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 23, 2020

Meanwhile Martha Stewart also joined in, sharing some truly epic photos including one hilariously romantic snapshot with Snoop Dogg for her Instagram pic.

She also turned to a jaw-dropping black-and-white photo from her college days when she was a stunning fashion model for Chanel as her Tinder pic.

Check out some other stars who have offered up their own contributions, including Michelle Williams, Andy Cohen, Jimmy Fallon, Kerry Washington, Conan O'Brien, and more!

