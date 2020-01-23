Tyler Cameron is showing his love for Jennifer Garner.

On Wednesday, Garner took to Instagram to share her take on the meme that assigns a different photo for each of the social media networks; a professional one for LinkedIn, a wholesome pic for Facebook, a glamorous photo for Instagram, and a swimsuit shot for Tinder.

"I would have switched the instagram and tinder pics," one user commented on the post, in an exchange captured by Comments By Celebs.

"Shoot, is THAT why no one swipes?" Garner, 47, quipped in response.

Cameron, 26, quickly swooped in to put Garner's mind at ease, though, assuring her, "I'm still swiping right."

Garner's Tinder joke was all in jest, though, as she's currently dating John Miller. In fact a source told ET in June that the couple is "very much dating and are together more and more."

Meanwhile, Cameron spent time with Gigi Hadid last year, but has most recently been linked to Kylie Jenner's best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou. The pair spent New Year's Eve together in Miami after they were initially seen getting cozy in November.

Back in October, Cameron, who appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, didn't shoot down the possibility of one day appearing on The Bachelor.

"Maybe down the road, but right now my heart really wasn't in it," Cameron told ET's Rachel Smith. "I had a lot of stuff going on back home and so I wasn't where I needed to be right now. But down the road, who knows."

Watch the video below for more on Cameron and Karanikolaou's rumored romance.

