Sophie Turner has had it with the Bottle Cap Challenge.

While a slew of celebs have taken on the viral trend, theGame of Thrones star has decided that it must all comes to an end. On Friday, Turner posted an Instagram Story video of herself on a plane appearing to attempt the challenge before sending a strongly worded message to the world.

"Stop this, now!" she sternly says as she grabs a mini wine bottle, unscrews the cap with her hand and drinks it. The words, "I look terrible but someone's gotta do it," also appear on the video. Her husband, Joe Jonas, can be heard in the background laughing.

Turner, who is currently on her honeymoon, then followed up her hilarious non-Bottle Cap Challenge clip with an epic "tea" video. Dressed in a pink-and-blue checkered romper, the British actress is standing outside on a sidewalk, as she says her key phrase, "And that's the tea."

As the video zooms in on her, it then pans over to a sign that has the letter "T." "Nice," Jonas, who is recording the IG Story, says.

The Bottle Cap Challenge -- in which a person attempts to kick off the cap of a bottle by spinning and kicking it off with their foot without moving the bottle in the process -- has been the latest social media craze.

Everyone from Jason Statham to Ryan Reynolds, Justin Bieber, John Mayer and even Mariah Carey has attempted the viral trend. However, it was Carey who epically put her own spin on the challenge by using her glass-shattering high notes to remove the cap.

See more celebs attempting the Bottle Cap Challenge in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber Calls Out Tom Cruise and Wife Hailey Bieber During Bottle Cap Challenge

Mariah Carey Just Won the Bottle Cap Challenge With This Secret Weapon

John Mayer, Ellie Goulding, Diplo and More Stars Nail Viral Bottle Cap Challenge

Related Gallery