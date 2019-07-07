While Justin Bieber still hasn't gotten the chance to go toe-to-toe with Tom Cruise in the octagon, as he apparently wanted to last month, he's found a new way to call out the Mission: Impossible star.

Bieber decided to join the ranks of those partaking in the Bottle Cap Challenge -- in which people show their skill and finesse by spin-kicking caps off the necks of bottles -- and subsequently challenged Cruise to do the same.

In the clip posted on Sunday, a shirtless Bieber pulls the stunt off with flying colors, kicking the black plastic cap off of a bottle of McGuinness liqueur.

"This could be Tom Cruise's head," the "I Don't Care" singer says in the video before his successful spin-kick.

Bieber's challenge wasn't soley extended to Cruise. The 25-year-old singer also challenged his wife, Hailey Bieber, who took on the challenge and knocked it out of the park.

Minutes after the "Sorry" singer posted his video, his beautiful wife posted her own attempt, which upped the ante by showing her kicking off the bottle cap in slow motion while driving past on an ATV.

"OK challenge accepted," Hailey captioned the post. "I nominate @kendalljenner and @justineskye."

No word yet on whether or not her friends will accept the challenge.

For more on Bieber's perplexing pseudo-feud with Cruise - which he later said was just a joke, but is now stirring up again - check out the video below.

