It's the end of an era.

On Saturday, Donny and Marie Osmond performed the last show of their residency at the Flamingo Las Vegas to a sold-out crowd, ending an astonishing 11-year run for the siblings.

As the show drew to a close, the pair sang their hit, "May Tomorrow Be a Perfect Day," both breaking down in tears as footage of their decades of work together, specifically their '70s TV show, flashed on the screens behind them. Afterward, the brother and sister embraced as the audience gave them a standing ovation and a thunderous sendoff, which was released as a promo for Monday's episode of The Talk, which will explore their last performance.

Marie shared a video of their final moments on stage on Instagram, writing in part: "Well we made it over the finish line and I only limped a little!! 😂♥️ Last night as 'Donny and Marie' we sang together again but this time was for the last time. I’m not losing him, we are, after all, still brother and sister and I’ll see him at Christmas😂 But 'Donny and Marie' will be different now. Change is a good reminder that it’s the only thing in life that IS consistent. 😉 But this is one of those times when it isn’t easy to move forward without tears."

Her 61-year-old brother also shared a photo from their last performance, captioning the post: "After 11 years and 1,730 shows, we just concluded the final performance of our #DonnyandMarie Las Vegas residency. 🕺🏻💃🏻⁣ I want to express my deepest thanks to everyone who came to see the show during our 11-year run here in Vegas. You've traveled from all over the world to see us perform. We feel and sincerely appreciate your loyal support." ⁣

⁣

"Our show and our Vegas residency here at @flamingovegas would not have been possible without our phenomenal crew, stage manager, video director, band, dancers, wardrobe and makeup teams, maitre d's, ushers and staff at @flamingovegas," he continued. "Your warmth, energy and skill are irreplaceable. I'll miss all of you.⁣"

Marie also discusses bidding farewell to show on The Talk, where she is a full-time panelist, and no longer working with her older brother every night. When asked if she has a message for Donny, she reflects on how much their collaborations and bond has meant to her.

"To my brother, you have been with me. I mean, I don't even remember, because I'm younger," the 60-year-old singer tells Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba in another preview of Monday's episode. "It's just a really amazing thing to have somebody next to you that you know can read your mind. And if something goes wrong, we just know and that is years and years of history. He has such a hard work ethic, I think he knows I do. But, I love him."

She also touches upon balancing their sibling rivalry with their infectious chemistry as performers.

"I love him. And, I always believe that the two of us, we're just always meant to be kind of a glue," Marie states. "And as toxic as it can get at times, there's nobody who can make me laugh more; there's nobody who can make me cry more and there's nobody who can make me mad more. And that's that sibling thing and I'm going to miss him. I think that's the hardest thing, I'll miss him night after night."

In April, ET spoke with Donny and Marie about their decision to say farewell to their Vegas show.

"Why? Why not?" Donny responded when asked about the decision, adding, "There's so many projects we want to do individually. She's got her career, I've got my career… We had no idea it would be 11 years. We started out as a six-week contract and here we are 11 years later."

The duo also dispelled any rumors that internal squabbling was the cause of their residency ending.

"We announced this and the next day they were like, 'Oh they're fighting,'" Marie stated, to which Donny chimed in, "Oh yeah."

She jokingly followed that up by saying that, like many brothers and sisters, disagreements are simply part of the game.

"And I'm like, 'Oh come on, we get angry at each other every day. Come on,'" Marie shared.

Tune into The Talk on Monday, Nov. 18 for more on Donny and Marie's final show at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on CBS.

