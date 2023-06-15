Along with having some of the trendiest clothes of the season, designer brands offer high-quality and long-lasting apparel. While often more expensive than other big-box retailers, savvy shoppers know they can time their purchases right to score the best deals on designer clothing, and with Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale, that time is right now.

Shop the Tory Burch Sale

Running from today, Thursday, June 15 until Wednesday, July 5, shoppers can save big on Tory Burch clothing, shoes and accessories. The Semi-Annual Sale gives shoppers an extra 25% off sale items for up to a whopping 60% in savings. Marked-down items include sandals perfect for summer, Tory Burch's beloved handbags — including tote, bucket bag and crossbody styles — and all kinds of stylish clothing you know and love from the prestigious designer.

Give your summer wardrobe a refresh with these luxurious and high-end items currently discounted at Tory Burch. Before the most coveted items sell out and to help you make the most of the semi-annual sale, we've rounded up the best clothing, shoes and handbags to shop below.

Best Tory Burch Shoe Deals

Slip your feet into a pair of these designer shoes that are currently majorly discounted.

Bubble Jelly Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Versatile and waterproof, this jelly sandal is named for its air bubble sole that provides soft cushioning, great for the beach, pool and beyond. $188 $90 Shop Now

Banana Heel Sandal Tory Burch Banana Heel Sandal The Banana Heel Sandal is designed with an oversized buckle and crossover straps in soft, tumbled leather that has a subtle shine. $368 $180 Shop Now

Eleanor Jelly Slide Tory Burch Eleanor Jelly Slide Perfect for channeling Barbie by the pool, the Eleanor Jelly Slide is an elevated take on a water-resistant sandal. $198 $90 Shop Now

Miller Cloud Tory Burch Miller Cloud The iconic Troy Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style. $198 $105 Shop Now

Best Tory Burch Handbag Deals

Need a new purse for summer? Tory Burch has all kinds of marked-down totes, bucket bags, crossbody bags and more.

McGraw Painted Bucket Tory Burch McGraw Painted Bucket The floral McGraw Painted Bucket Bag is made of pebbled leather. Carry the whimsical bag for a pop of color. $448 $202 Shop Now

Best Tory Burch Clothing Deals

Shop the trendiest tops, dresses and pants for summer while saving big.

Lace Crop Top Tory Burch Lace Crop Top Delicate lace panels and a scalloped hem add a touch of romance while voluminous sleeves create volume and balance proportions. Wear it with the coordinating skirt for a matching set. $448 $202 Shop Now

Perforated Poplin Cut-Out Dress Tory Burch Perforated Poplin Cut-Out Dress Crafted from crisp cotton, this poplin cut-out dress has a flattering empire waist, contrast topstitching and delicate perforations that create subtle chevron stripes. Comfortable and easy to wear, this summer dress is finished with adjustable shoulder straps and side pockets. $798 $360 Shop Now

Dandelion Bra Top Tory Burch Dandelion Bra Top Wear this adorable Dandelion Bra Top by itself or paired with a light cardigan for a stylish look. The bra comes with adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure. $298 $120 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

ILIA Beauty's Friends and Family Sale is Back With 20% Off $75+

The Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon for Summer

Save Up to 50% on Camila Mendes and Jennifer Lopez's Go-To Handbags

25 TikTok Summer Fashion Trends Available on Amazon for Under $50

Snag Celeb-Loved Beauty from Kosas for 20% Off

17 Summer Vacation Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip