Don't Miss the Tory Burch Semi Annual Sale for up to 60% Off Summer Clothing Essentials and Trendy Accessories

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Tory Burch

Along with having some of the trendiest clothes of the season, designer brands offer high-quality and long-lasting apparel. While often more expensive than other big-box retailers, savvy shoppers know they can time their purchases right to score the best deals on designer clothing, and with Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale, that time is right now.

Running from today, Thursday, June 15 until Wednesday, July 5, shoppers can save big on Tory Burch clothing, shoes and accessories. The Semi-Annual Sale gives shoppers an extra 25% off sale items for up to a whopping 60% in savings. Marked-down items include sandals perfect for summer, Tory Burch's beloved handbags — including tote, bucket bag and crossbody styles — and all kinds of stylish clothing you know and love from the prestigious designer.

Give your summer wardrobe a refresh with these luxurious and high-end items currently discounted at Tory Burch. Before the most coveted items sell out and to help you make the most of the semi-annual sale, we've rounded up the best clothing, shoes and handbags to shop below.

Best Tory Burch Shoe Deals

Slip your feet into a pair of these designer shoes that are currently majorly discounted.

Penelope 100mm Embellished Sandal
Penelope 100mm Embellished Sandal
Tory Burch
Penelope 100mm Embellished Sandal

Bring some sparkle to your wardrobe with these gorgeous embellished sandals. 

$398$150
Bubble Jelly
Bubble Jelly
Tory Burch
Bubble Jelly

Versatile and waterproof, this jelly sandal is named for its air bubble sole that provides soft cushioning, great for the beach, pool and beyond.

$188$90
Banana Heel Sandal
Banana Heel Sandal
Tory Burch
Banana Heel Sandal

The Banana Heel Sandal is designed with an oversized buckle and crossover straps in soft, tumbled leather that has a subtle shine.

$368$180
Eleanor Jelly Slide
Eleanor Jelly Slide
Tory Burch
Eleanor Jelly Slide

Perfect for channeling Barbie by the pool, the Eleanor Jelly Slide is an elevated take on a water-resistant sandal.

$198$90
T Monogram Good Luck Trainer
T Monogram Good Luck Trainer
Tory Burch
T Monogram Good Luck Trainer

These fashionable T Monogram sneakers offer comfort all summer long. 

$298$150
Miller Cloud
Miller Cloud
Tory Burch
Miller Cloud

The iconic Troy Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style.

$198$105
'70s Square Heeled Loafer
'70s Square Heeled Loafer
Tory Burch
'70s Square Heeled Loafer

Elevate your outfit with these trendy chunky-heel loafers. 

$428$225

Best Tory Burch Handbag Deals

Need a new purse for summer? Tory Burch has all kinds of marked-down totes, bucket bags, crossbody bags and more.

Small Kira Tweed Convertible Shoulder Bag
Small Kira Tweed Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Small Kira Tweed Convertible Shoulder Bag

Even if your outfits veer toward minimalism, this textured tweed purse will fit right in.

$798$420
McGraw Painted Bucket
McGraw Painted Bucket
Tory Burch
McGraw Painted Bucket

The floral McGraw Painted Bucket Bag is made of pebbled leather. Carry the whimsical bag for a pop of color. 

$448$202
Petite Lee Radziwill Double Bucket
Petite Lee Radziwill Double Bucket
Tory Burch
Petite Lee Radziwill Double Bucket

This sporty yet relaxed bag is a great piece for everyday wear.

$748$450
Fleming Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag
Fleming Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Fleming Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag

This luxurious cream Fleming Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag can be a wardrobe staple year-round. 

$698$420
Lee Radziwill Petite Double Bag
Lee Radziwill Petite Double Bag
Tory Burch
Lee Radziwill Petite Double Bag

Leather, suede and gold hardware come together to create this stunning and versatile bag. It also comes with a shoulder strap to use the bag however you prefer. 

$598$360
Small Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag
Small Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Small Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag

You'll want to add this charming chartreuse chevron quilted bag to your cart before it sells out.

$548$330
Ella Canvas Tote Bag
Ella Canvas Tote
Tory Burch
Ella Canvas Tote Bag

This stylish, lightweight canvas tote, featuring the Tory Burch emblem, is ideal for daytime carrying. 

$498$262
Small Kira Chevron Camera Bag
Small Kira Chevron Camera Bag
Tory Burch
Small Kira Chevron Camera Bag

Keep it compact and cute with this lightweight Kira Chevron Camera Bag from Tory Burch.

$378$225

Best Tory Burch Clothing Deals

Shop the trendiest tops, dresses and pants for summer while saving big.

Lace Crop Top
Lace Crop Top
Tory Burch
Lace Crop Top

Delicate lace panels and a scalloped hem add a touch of romance while voluminous sleeves create volume and balance proportions. Wear it with the coordinating skirt for a matching set. 

$448$202
Perforated Poplin Cut-Out Dress
Perforated Poplin Cut-Out Dress
Tory Burch
Perforated Poplin Cut-Out Dress

Crafted from crisp cotton, this poplin cut-out dress has a flattering empire waist, contrast topstitching and delicate perforations that create subtle chevron stripes. Comfortable and easy to wear, this summer dress is finished with adjustable shoulder straps and side pockets. 

$798$360
Confetti Twill Short
Confetti Twill Short
Tory Burch
Confetti Twill Short

Colorful twill and a leather-trimmed belt set apart these casually elegant shorts. 

$698$262
Dandelion Bra Top
Dandelion Bra Top
Tory Burch
Dandelion Bra Top

Wear this adorable Dandelion Bra Top by itself or paired with a light cardigan for a stylish look. The bra comes with adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure.

$298$120
Printed Performance Golf Skort
Printed Performance Golf Skort
Tory Burch
Printed Performance Golf Skort

Be the most stylish person on the green (and off) in this moisture-wicking skort from Tory Burch.

$178$90
Striped Cinched Ankle Pant
Striped Cinched Ankle Pant
Tory Burch
Striped Cinched Ankle Pant

Made with 80% cotton, these cuffed ankle pants are light and breezy for warmer days. 

$398$135

