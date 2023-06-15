Don't Miss the Tory Burch Semi Annual Sale for up to 60% Off Summer Clothing Essentials and Trendy Accessories
Along with having some of the trendiest clothes of the season, designer brands offer high-quality and long-lasting apparel. While often more expensive than other big-box retailers, savvy shoppers know they can time their purchases right to score the best deals on designer clothing, and with Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale, that time is right now.
Running from today, Thursday, June 15 until Wednesday, July 5, shoppers can save big on Tory Burch clothing, shoes and accessories. The Semi-Annual Sale gives shoppers an extra 25% off sale items for up to a whopping 60% in savings. Marked-down items include sandals perfect for summer, Tory Burch's beloved handbags — including tote, bucket bag and crossbody styles — and all kinds of stylish clothing you know and love from the prestigious designer.
Give your summer wardrobe a refresh with these luxurious and high-end items currently discounted at Tory Burch. Before the most coveted items sell out and to help you make the most of the semi-annual sale, we've rounded up the best clothing, shoes and handbags to shop below.
Best Tory Burch Shoe Deals
Slip your feet into a pair of these designer shoes that are currently majorly discounted.
Bring some sparkle to your wardrobe with these gorgeous embellished sandals.
Versatile and waterproof, this jelly sandal is named for its air bubble sole that provides soft cushioning, great for the beach, pool and beyond.
The Banana Heel Sandal is designed with an oversized buckle and crossover straps in soft, tumbled leather that has a subtle shine.
Perfect for channeling Barbie by the pool, the Eleanor Jelly Slide is an elevated take on a water-resistant sandal.
These fashionable T Monogram sneakers offer comfort all summer long.
The iconic Troy Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style.
Elevate your outfit with these trendy chunky-heel loafers.
Best Tory Burch Handbag Deals
Need a new purse for summer? Tory Burch has all kinds of marked-down totes, bucket bags, crossbody bags and more.
Even if your outfits veer toward minimalism, this textured tweed purse will fit right in.
The floral McGraw Painted Bucket Bag is made of pebbled leather. Carry the whimsical bag for a pop of color.
This sporty yet relaxed bag is a great piece for everyday wear.
This luxurious cream Fleming Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag can be a wardrobe staple year-round.
Leather, suede and gold hardware come together to create this stunning and versatile bag. It also comes with a shoulder strap to use the bag however you prefer.
You'll want to add this charming chartreuse chevron quilted bag to your cart before it sells out.
This stylish, lightweight canvas tote, featuring the Tory Burch emblem, is ideal for daytime carrying.
Keep it compact and cute with this lightweight Kira Chevron Camera Bag from Tory Burch.
Best Tory Burch Clothing Deals
Shop the trendiest tops, dresses and pants for summer while saving big.
Delicate lace panels and a scalloped hem add a touch of romance while voluminous sleeves create volume and balance proportions. Wear it with the coordinating skirt for a matching set.
Crafted from crisp cotton, this poplin cut-out dress has a flattering empire waist, contrast topstitching and delicate perforations that create subtle chevron stripes. Comfortable and easy to wear, this summer dress is finished with adjustable shoulder straps and side pockets.
Colorful twill and a leather-trimmed belt set apart these casually elegant shorts.
Wear this adorable Dandelion Bra Top by itself or paired with a light cardigan for a stylish look. The bra comes with adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure.
Be the most stylish person on the green (and off) in this moisture-wicking skort from Tory Burch.
Made with 80% cotton, these cuffed ankle pants are light and breezy for warmer days.
RELATED CONTENT:
ILIA Beauty's Friends and Family Sale is Back With 20% Off $75+
The Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon for Summer
Save Up to 50% on Camila Mendes and Jennifer Lopez's Go-To Handbags
25 TikTok Summer Fashion Trends Available on Amazon for Under $50
Snag Celeb-Loved Beauty from Kosas for 20% Off
17 Summer Vacation Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip