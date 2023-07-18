If the heat wave has you rethinking your bedroom setup, it's high time you upgraded your bed with a new mattress that will help improve your sleep quality. But, investing in a new mattress is costly, we know. That’s why Nectar's Summer Sale is not one to sleep on.

Right now, you can score 33% off all of Nectar's memory foam and hybrid mattresses with low prices starting at $359. And that's not all: bedding, bed frames, and furniture are also all discounted to save big while back-to-school shopping.

Shop Nectar's Summer Sale

With the heat wave feeling never-ending and even breaking records, the Nectar Premier Mattress featuring dual-action cooling technology is a great choice for hot sleepers. The Nectar Premier reacts to your body's temperature as it changes throughout the night to keep you cool. Aside from temperature regulation, the mattress also offers good support to back and side sleepers.

Nectar Premier Mattress Nectar Sleep Nectar Premier Mattress This summer, step up your sleep with dual-action cooling technology. The Premier Mattress is Nectar's most popular and perfect for hot sleepers. $1,499 $999 Shop Now

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is made with CertiPUR-US certified foam that also has refreshing, cooling properties. To help you sleep comfortably, the multi-layer construction helps minimize motion transfer while providing medium-firm comfort and support. The adaptive memory foam helps to relieve pressure points across your body, giving you the best night's sleep.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Nectar Sleep Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Nectar's memory foam mattress features a quilted cooling cover, gel-infused memory foam, and Dynamic Response Split Layer to provide breathable support, plus crucial rebound and bounce. Snag this 4th of July deal before time runs out. $1,049 $699 Shop Now

Beyond mattresses, Nectar bed frames, headboards, and cooling bedding are also included in the Prime Day sale. There are even bundle deals offering great discounts on the best pillows and mattress protectors. Ahead, shop more of the best Nectar deals and for even more sleep savings, check out our guide to all the best summer mattress sales happening right now.

Platform Bed Nectar Sleep Platform Bed Made of solid pine and natural spruce, the platform bed frame provides premium support under any mattress for an incredible night’s sleep. $799 $499 Shop Now

Nectar Duvet Nectar Sleep Nectar Duvet Cuddle up with Nectar's cotton duvet for your best rest year round. With breathable cotton and temperature responsive, lightweight fill, this duvet helps keep you cool in summer and cozy in winter. $149 $95 Shop Now

Nectar Sheet Set Nectar Sleep Nectar Sheet Set Slip into softness every night, with Nectar’s 100% natural cotton sheet set. One flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two standard pillowcases are included. $200 $134 Shop Now

