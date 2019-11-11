You can boo him off stage, but you can't boo away Drake's sense of humor!

The Canadian rapper made a surprise appearance at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Festival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, over the weekend.

However, his performance appeared to get mixed reactions and nine songs into his set, he questioned the audience’s response, saying, “If you want to keep going, I will keep going tonight,” -- only to be met with some boos.

At that, the singer declared, “It's been love. I love y'all. I go by the name of Drake. Thank you for having me," then left the stage.

On Monday, the 33-year-old musician took to Instagram to joke that he would now be playing the event for the next decade.

“Plot twist...just signed a 10 year residency at Camp Flog Gnaw sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30 🤪,” he wrote.

Here’s a video from Camp Flog Gnaw.



Drake: “I’m here for you tonight. If you want to keep going, I will keep going. What’s up?”



Some fans boo loudly. One yells “No!”



Drake seemingly cuts his set short & ends the show there. “It’s been love.”pic.twitter.com/n1BYrvLThc — Andrés Tardio ✍🏽 📷 (@AndresWrites) November 11, 2019

The post came after Tyler the Creator spoke out about the drama, criticizing those who booed Drake at the event.

"I THOUGHT BRINGING ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARTIST ON THE F**KING PLANET TO A MUSIC FESTIVAL WAS FIRE! BUT FLIPSIDE, A LIL TONE DEAF KNOWING THE SPECIFIC CROWD IT DREW," he tweeted. "SOME CREATED A NARRATIVE IN THEIR HEAD AND ACTED OUT LIKE A**HOLES WHEN IT DIDNT COME TRUE AND I DONT F**K WITH THAT."

An eyewitness tells ET that the reason some audience members booed during Drake’s performance was because they were expecting the surprise performer to be Tyler, the Creator’s frequent collaborator, Frank Ocean.

"It was never clear that Drake was the final artist last night, and he came out acting like he was only supposed to play a few songs, so the only time he got booed was when he kept asking if we wanted to hear more songs, and everyone said, 'No,' because we all thought Frank Ocean was coming out after him," the witness explained.

See more on Drake below.

