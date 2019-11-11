Dream Kardashian was gifted with a second birthday celebration by her mom, Blac Chyna, over the weekend.

The 3-year-old, whose dad is Rob Kardashian, celebrated her special day with an Aladdin-themed bash thrown by Chyna. The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet photo of her and Dream both wearing Princess Jasmine costumes and sitting on a magic carpet. The toddler adorably covers her wide smile with her hands as Chyna sweetly looks on, with a Princess Jasmine impersonator posing behind them.



"Happy 3rd birthday Dreamy 💕," Chyna captioned the pic, as fans took to the comments with birthday wishes for Dream.

Dream also celebrated her birthday with aTrolls-themed party on Friday. Kim Kardashian West shared pics of the party on her Instagram Story, including precious snaps of Dream with her cousins, Psalm West, 5 months, Chicago West, 1, and True Thompson, also 1.

Rob made an appearance in one of the photos, with a source recently telling ET that the former reality star is in a "good place."

"Rob has been working out regularly and eating healthy and although it hasn’t been easy, he has lost weight," the source said. "Rob’s main focus has always been his daughter and that was the main reason he wanted to get healthy. The family is happy to see Rob happy and have him around for major events and holidays. Rob is in a very good place and this is only the beginning of his transition.”

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tristan Thompson Gushes Over Ex Khloe Kardashian After Her People's Choice Win

Dream Kardashian Lives the Luxe Life in New Birthday Pics Shared By Dad Rob

Rob Kardashian Throws Daughter Dream an Early 3rd Birthday Party -- Pics

Rob Kardashian Throws Daughter Dream an Early 3rd Birthday Party! Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery