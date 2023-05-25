We’ve reached that time of year when everyone has vacation on the brain. Summer is just around the corner and it’s time to get ready for the sun. When it comes to shielding themselves from harmful UV rays, stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Hailey Bieber turn to EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen. Right now, the dermatologist-favorite product — along with more EltaMD sunscreen and skincare — is steeply discounted at Amazon.

Amazon's sale is filled with multiple EltaMD sunscreens and moisturizers, including the celeb-favorite UV Clear sunscreen. EltaMD's anti-aging moisturizers that provide broad-spectrum sunscreen protection are all marked down, including tinted sunscreens. Now is definitely a great time to restock your face and body SPF.

Best EltaMD Sunscreen Deals

Best EltaMD Moisturizer Deals

Bieber showcased the tinted version of the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF on TikTok. While she gave us all a look into her skincare routine, we couldn't help but notice the EltaMD went on completely clear. No white cast in an SPF formula is definitely a plus. “A lot of sunscreens make my skin break out, and this one has been my Holy Grail,” Hailey says in a YouTube video she did for Elle.

The tinted moisturizer and anti-aging sunscreen is a favorite among celebs and shoppers for protecting the skin from both UVA and UVB rays. Sodium hyaluronate helps moisturize, while lactic acid helps to clear pores and reduce shine. It's fragrance-free, good for sensitive skin, and currently available for a discounted price.

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF isn't the only beauty product Bieber uses for her everyday morning routine. She also applied the Kosas Revealer Concealer under the eyes, around her nose and a touch above her brow. The concealer gives you coverage, but it also works like a healing skincare product, thanks to its anti-inflammatory ingredients like caffeine.

@haileybieber I tried to do my everyday day skin prep/get ready situation but I ran out of time. At the end I added a little cheek tint and brushed up my eyebrows🙆🏼‍♀️ ♬ Texas Sun - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges

Bieber isn't the only celeb who gave the EltaMD SPF a star-studded seal of approval. "Every day I put on sunscreen, whether it’s raining or sunny. I love EltaMD and this is a new product I just started trying from them that has hyaluronic acid inside of it," Kardashian told Vogue of the SPF. Drew Barrymore also shared EltaMD sunscreen as a "favorite" beauty product on Instagram.

