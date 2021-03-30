Drew Barrymore Launches Her Own Magazine, 'DREW'

What can't Drew Barrymore do? On Tuesday it was announced that the 46-year-old actress is launching her own quarterly magazine called DREW, which is devoted to beauty, love and fun.

Barrymore is partnering with publisher Bauer Media USA for the print magazine, which according to a press release, will have colorful photography and stories about life, beauty, travel, food and more, as well as personal stories from Barrymore herself. Barrymore will also have her own "Dear Drew" column, in which she will answer readers' questions. More features include her friends sharing recipes, insider tips on favorite places and products and more.

"For as long as I can remember, I dreamed about creating my own magazine and the partnership with Bauer Media makes it all a reality," Barrymore said in a statement. "Each issue will be filled with my favorite tips, fun recipes and great ideas. This has truly been a labor of love and I can't wait for everyone to see what we have in store!"

DREW's debut issue will be exclusively available for pre-sale at Walmart stores on June 14 for seven days and will hit newsstands nationwide on June 21.

The multi-tasking star has certainly been busy these days. Earlier this month, CBS announced her daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, is being renewed for a second season. She also recently launched a new kitchenware line at Walmart.

The mother of two also actually has her own Dear Drew segment on Entertainment Tonight, which runs every Thursday, in which she answers viewers' questions. On the latest edition, she shared the workout advice it took her "whole life" to finally apply. Watch the video below for more.

