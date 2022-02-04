Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Air Fryer Is At Its Lowest Price Ever Right Now
Drew Barrymore's new kitchenware line is back in stock at Walmart and it's making us want to overhaul our kitchen! The actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show released Beautiful by Drew Barrymore last year -- a line of kitchenware and appliances exclusively sold at Walmart -- that sold out almost immediately and then sold out again multiple times. Now it's back in the original sage green and three new colors: black sesame, white icing and oyster gray.
For a limited time, the Black Sesame 6-Qt Touchscreen Air Fryer from her Beautiful Kitchenware line is on sale for just $69. With a temperature range from 90°F-400°F, you can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals. Below, score Drew's air fryer while it's 30% off.
The debut collection, which was featured on her talk show, includes the air fryer plus a coffee maker, blender, six-slice toaster, air fry toaster oven and electric kettle. Each piece has a touch-activated display and looks super adorable thanks to the chic sage green shade and gold hardware, proving kitchen appliances don't need to be eyesores on your countertop. Prices range from $40 to $129.
In addition to Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, the star's Flower Beauty makeup and hair tools, Flower Eyewear blue light glasses and Flower Home decor and furniture are all available at Walmart!
Shop the entire Beautiful by Drew Barrymore collection and check out the line's three newest products.
