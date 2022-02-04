Drew Barrymore's new kitchenware line is back in stock at Walmart and it's making us want to overhaul our kitchen! The actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show released Beautiful by Drew Barrymore last year -- a line of kitchenware and appliances exclusively sold at Walmart -- that sold out almost immediately and then sold out again multiple times. Now it's back in the original sage green and three new colors: black sesame, white icing and oyster gray. For a limited time, the Black Sesame 6-Qt Touchscreen Air Fryer from her Beautiful Kitchenware line is on sale for just $69. With a temperature range from 90°F-400°F, you can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals. Below, score Drew's air fryer while it's 30% off.

The debut collection, which was featured on her talk show, includes the air fryer plus a coffee maker, blender, six-slice toaster, air fry toaster oven and electric kettle. Each piece has a touch-activated display and looks super adorable thanks to the chic sage green shade and gold hardware, proving kitchen appliances don't need to be eyesores on your countertop. Prices range from $40 to $129.

Walmart

In addition to Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, the star's Flower Beauty makeup and hair tools, Flower Eyewear blue light glasses and Flower Home decor and furniture are all available at Walmart!

Shop the entire Beautiful by Drew Barrymore collection and check out the line's three newest products.

Beautiful 9QT TriZone Air Fryer Walmart Beautiful 9QT TriZone Air Fryer Cook two foods two different ways with this incredible two-drawer air fryer. Or, swap out the basket to use the entire nine quart capacity for one item in bulk. No matter what you need to roast, reheat, bake, broil or air fry, this extra-large gadget has you covered. $139 Buy Now

Beautiful 8QT Slow Cooker Walmart Beautiful 8QT Slow Cooker When life gets busy, this slow cooker is a great time saver. Made for your family and your lifestyle, slow cook up to eight quarts, so you can prep dinner for the whole week by only pressing one button. $45 Buy Now

