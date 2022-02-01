Lifestyle

Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Air Fryer Is Back and On Sale for the First Time

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
beautiful by drew barrymore
Walmart

Drew Barrymore's new kitchenware line is back in stock at Walmart and it's making us want to overhaul our kitchen! The actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show released Beautiful by Drew Barrymore last year -- a line of kitchenware and appliances exclusively sold at Walmart -- that sold out almost immediately and then sold out again multiple times. Now it's back in the original sage green and three new colors: black sesame, white icing and oyster gray. 

For a limited time, the Black Sesame 6-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer from her Beautiful Kitchenware line is on sale for just $69. With a temperature range from 90°F-400°F, you can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals. Below, score Drew's air fryer while it's 30% off. 

Beautiful 6-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer by Drew Barrymore
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer
Walmart
Beautiful 6-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer by Drew Barrymore
The do-it-all air fryer was quick to sell out the first time -- shop now while it's on sale!
$99$69

The debut collection, which was featured on her talk show, includes the air fryer plus a coffee maker, blender, six-slice toaster, air fry toaster oven and electric kettle. Each piece has a touch-activated display and looks super adorable thanks to the chic sage green shade and gold hardware, proving kitchen appliances don't need to be eyesores on your countertop. Prices range from $40 to $129. 

beautiful by drew barrymore
Walmart
beautiful by drew barrymore
Walmart

In addition to Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, the star's Flower Beauty makeup and hair tools, Flower Eyewear blue light glasses and Flower Home decor and furniture are all available at Walmart! 

Shop the entire Beautiful by Drew Barrymore collection and check out the line's three newest products

Beautiful 9QT TriZone Air Fryer
Air Fryer
Walmart
Beautiful 9QT TriZone Air Fryer
Cook two foods two different ways with this incredible two-drawer air fryer. Or, swap out the basket to use the entire nine quart capacity for one item in bulk. No matter what you need to roast, reheat, bake, broil or air fry, this extra-large gadget has you covered.
$139
Beautiful 8QT Slow Cooker
Beautiful 8QT Slow Cooker
Walmart
Beautiful 8QT Slow Cooker
When life gets busy, this slow cooker is a great time saver. Made for your family and your lifestyle, slow cook up to eight quarts, so you can prep dinner for the whole week by only pressing one button.
$45
Beautiful 12" x 22" Extra Large Griddle
Beautiful 12" x 22" Extra Large Griddle
Walmart
Beautiful 12" x 22" Extra Large Griddle
Make eggs, grilled cheese, hamburgers and more, all while keeping your kitchen clean. This extra-large griddle features a drip pan to collect all of your unwanted oils and a detachable backsplash to ensure your cooking stays right where you want it.
$50
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle
Walmart
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle
This chic electric kettle can boil seven cups of water in under seven minutes. Plus, it has a 60-minute keep warm mode. 
$40 AT WALMART
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker
Walmart
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker
This gorgeous coffee maker brews 14 cups in under 14 minutes. 
$59 AT WALMART
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Walmart
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore High Performance Touchscreen Blender
A powerful and pretty blender with one horsepower (800 PEAK watt) motor and seven functions. 
$59 AT WALMART
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6 Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6 Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Walmart
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6 Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven
A toaster oven and air fryer hybrid that can air fry, toast, broil, bake, reheat, slow cook and dehydrate. 
$129 AT WALMART

RELATED CONTENT:

Our Place Sale: Save Up to $60 Off The Best-Selling Always Pan Bundles

The Much-Loved HexClad Pan Is Available on Amazon

The Ultimate Work From Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More

Where to Buy Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef'

Best-Selling Always Pan Maker Just Dropped Persian-Inspired Cookware

'Cooking with Paris': Where to Find Her Adorable Kitchen Tools

12 Kitchen Gadgets Going Viral on TikTok

Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

The Ultimate Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More

23 Best Beauty Tools for Skin & Hair in 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More

Shop and Save on the Best Cookware Lines by Celebrities

 