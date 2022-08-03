Lifestyle

Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Cookware Is Up to 50% Off: Save on Air Fryers, Electric Kettles and More

By ETonline Staff
Love Drew Barrymore? You'll love her Beautiful by Drew Barrymore kitchen collection at Walmart even more. Since its inception last year, the brand has taken the world by storm. Fans are swooning over everything from the air fryer to the electric kettle and six-slice toaster, and right now, they're obsessing even more. 

For a limited time, Drew Barrymore's Beautiful kitchenware collection is on sale for up to 50% off the original price. In short, it's the perfect time to elevate your outdated kitchen essentials with some flashy new products—and there's no wrong way to go. 

But what makes her collection so special? Easy: each piece has a touch-activated display and looks super adorable thanks to the multiple shades available, including shades from sage green to cornflower blue (to name a few) and elevated with gold hardware. Thus proving kitchen appliances don't need to be eyesores on your countertop. Don't believe us? Try it yourself—but hurry! Right now, these Beautiful by Drew Barrymore kitchenware essentials can be yours and up to 50% off! 

Beautiful 9QT TriZone Air Fryer
Air Fryer
Walmart
Beautiful 9QT TriZone Air Fryer

Cook two foods two different ways with this incredible two-drawer air fryer. Or, swap out the basket to use the entire nine quart capacity for one item in bulk. No matter what you need to roast, reheat, bake, broil or air fry, this extra-large gadget has you covered.

$153$140
Beautiful 8QT Slow Cooker
Beautiful 8QT Slow Cooker
Walmart
Beautiful 8QT Slow Cooker

When life gets busy, this slow cooker is a great time saver. Made for your family and your lifestyle, slow cook up to eight quarts, so you can prep dinner for the whole week by only pressing one button.

$50$45
Beautiful 12" x 22" Extra Large Griddle
Beautiful 12" x 22" Extra Large Griddle
Walmart
Beautiful 12" x 22" Extra Large Griddle

Make eggs, grilled cheese, hamburgers and more, all while keeping your kitchen clean. This extra-large griddle features a drip pan to collect all of your unwanted oils and a detachable backsplash to ensure your cooking stays right where you want it.

$60$50
1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle
Walmart
1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle

This chic electric kettle can boil seven cups of water in under seven minutes. Plus, it has a 60-minute keep warm mode. 

$50$40
14-Cup Touchscreen Coffee Maker
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker
Walmart
14-Cup Touchscreen Coffee Maker

This gorgeous coffee maker brews 14 cups in under 14 minutes. 

$60$53
High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Walmart
High Performance Touchscreen Blender

A powerful and pretty blender with one horsepower (800 PEAK watt) motor and seven functions. 

$66$55
6-Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6 Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Walmart
6-Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven

A toaster oven and air fryer hybrid that can air fry, toast, broil, bake, reheat, slow cook and dehydrate. 

$130$98

