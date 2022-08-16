Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Cookware Is Up to 50% Off: Save on Toasters, Electric Kettles and More
Love Drew Barrymore? You'll love her Beautiful by Drew Barrymore kitchen collection at Walmart even more. Since its inception last year, the brand has taken the world by storm. Fans are swooning over everything from the air fryer to the electric kettle and six-slice toaster, and right now, they're obsessing even more.
For a limited time, Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware collection is on sale for up to 50% off. In short, it's the perfect time to elevate your outdated kitchen essentials with some flashy new products—and there's no wrong way to go.
But what makes her collection so special? Easy: each piece has a touch-activated display and looks super adorable thanks to the multiple shades available, including shades from sage green to cornflower blue (to name a few) and elevated with gold hardware. Thus proving kitchen appliances don't need to be eyesores on your countertop. Don't believe us? Try it yourself—but hurry! Right now, these Beautiful by Drew Barrymore kitchenware essentials can be yours for up to 50% off.
Cooking a big meal takes work and this Beautiful pot will give you some of your time back by being easy to clean. Just pop it in the dishwasher and relax.
The knife set comes in a stunning white color and with a wooden block to safely store the knives.
The Beautiful toaster comes with an LED screen that you didn't know you needed until you have it.
The Beautiful Griddle works well with all stove tops. Warm up tortillas, grill burgers, make pancakes, and more with the 11" griddle.
This chic electric kettle can boil seven cups of water in under seven minutes. Plus, it has a 60-minute keep warm mode.
A toaster oven and air fryer hybrid that can air fry, toast, broil, bake, reheat, slow cook and dehydrate.
This gorgeous coffee maker brews 14 cups in under 14 minutes.
A powerful and pretty blender with one horsepower (800 PEAK watt) motor and seven functions.
RELATED CONTENT:
Drew Barrymore Destroys a Kitchen With a Hammer During Home Renovation
This Drew Barrymore-Approved Anti-Aging Treatment Is 25% Off Right Now
Amazon Cookware Sale: Shop The Best Deals on Le Creuset Essentials
The Best Kitchen Cookware and Appliance Deals on Amazon
Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now
The 10 Best Amazon Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances
Caraway Cookware and Bakeware Are 35% Off Right Now On Amazon
19 Best Deals at Walmart for Summer: Save on Cookware, Home and More
The Best Kitchen Gifts for Chefs
Look Inside the ’Golden Girls’ Pop-Up Kitchen (Exclusive)