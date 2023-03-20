Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchen Line Is On Sale at Walmart for Spring— Shop the Collection
Spring is officially here, so if your looking to give your kitchen cookware a refresh for the new season, Drew Barrymore, in collaboration with Walmart, is here to help with everything you need from small appliances to kitchen tools.
Since its inception in the spring of 2021, Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware line at Walmart has proven that quality and colorful cookware can also be budget-friendly. And now, the collection is even more affordable. From air fryers and blenders to electric kettles and toasters, Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware is on sale for up to 70% off. And these devices aren't just handy in the kitchen, they're basically design elements because they're absolutely adorable and stylish. In short, it's the perfect time to elevate your outdated kitchen essentials with some seriously pretty new products—and there's no wrong way to go.
But what makes her collection so special? Easy: each piece has a touch-activated display and looks super adorable thanks to the multiple colorways available, including shades from sage green to cornflower blue and elevated with gold hardware. Thus proving kitchen appliances don't need to be eyesores on your countertop. Don't believe us? Try it yourself—but hurry! Ahead, shop all the deals on Beautiful by Drew Barrymore kitchenware essentials before they sell out.
Make coffee for the whole house in one go with this 14-cup coffee pot. With a few presses of the touch-screen buttons you'll have a nicely brewed cup.
Air fryers are a great multi-faceted tool for anyone's kitchen. You don't need to be a culinary expert to roast a couple of delicious chicken thighs or air fry some crispy fries in this kitchen essential.
Start dinner for the day before you even head out to work with this slow cooker. Thanks to its cool-touch handles, you can safely move it (which makes it perfect for pot lucks).
The Beautiful 5 Speed Juice Extractor features five unique settings — soft, citrus, medium, leafy greens and hard vegetables for all of your needs.
With it's lightweight design, the stand mixer can mix a wide variety of ingredients with 12 optimal speed settings to fit your every need. Featuring a tilt-head, this stand mixer allows you to effortlessly add ingredients in while mixing.
A toaster oven and air fryer hybrid that can air fry, toast, broil, bake, reheat, slow cook and dehydrate.
Cook two foods two different ways with this incredible two-drawer air fryer. Or, swap out the basket to use the entire nine quart capacity for one item in bulk. No matter what you need to roast, reheat, bake, broil or air fry, this extra-large gadget has you covered.
RELATED CONTENT:
Drew Barrymore Launches Sustainable Home Collection with Grove Co.
30 Women-Founded Brands to Shop for International Women's Day and Beyond
Drew Barrymore’s Kitchen Line Now Comes in A Gorgeous New Color
Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now
Instant Pot Deals: Save Up to 53% On Best-Selling Kitchen Appliances
The Best Kitchen Knives to Upgrade Your Cooking Skills This Spring
The Best Cookware Deals at Amazon To Upgrade Your Kitchen for Spring
The Best Ninja and KitchenAid Appliance Deals For Spring Cooking
The Best Amazon Keurig Deals: Save on Single-Serve Coffee Makers Now
14 Kitchen Tools That Can Help Your Groceries Last Longer
Save 20% On Breville's Best-Selling Espresso Maker at Amazon
The 23 Best Kitchen Gadgets Found on TikTok That Are Worth the Hype