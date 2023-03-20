Shopping

Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchen Line Is On Sale at Walmart for Spring— Shop the Collection

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Drew Barrymore Beautiful Kitchen Line
Walmart

Spring is officially here, so if your looking to give your kitchen cookware a refresh for the new season, Drew Barrymore, in collaboration with Walmart, is here to help with everything you need from small appliances to kitchen tools. 

Since its inception in the spring of 2021, Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware line at Walmart has proven that quality and colorful cookware can also be budget-friendly. And now, the collection is even more affordable. From air fryers and blenders to electric kettles and toasters, Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware is on sale for up to 70% off. And these devices aren't just handy in the kitchen, they're basically design elements because they're absolutely adorable and stylish. In short, it's the perfect time to elevate your outdated kitchen essentials with some seriously pretty new products—and there's no wrong way to go. 

Shop Beautiful Kitchenware

But what makes her collection so special? Easy: each piece has a touch-activated display and looks super adorable thanks to the multiple colorways available, including shades from sage green to cornflower blue and elevated with gold hardware. Thus proving kitchen appliances don't need to be eyesores on your countertop. Don't believe us? Try it yourself—but hurry! Ahead, shop all the deals on Beautiful by Drew Barrymore kitchenware essentials before they sell out. 

14 Cup Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker
14 Cup Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker
Walmart
14 Cup Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker

Make coffee for the whole house in one go with this 14-cup coffee pot. With a few presses of the touch-screen buttons you'll have a nicely brewed cup. 

$59$48
6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer
Beautiful Touchscreen Air Fryer by Drew Barrymore
Walmart
6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer

Air fryers are a great multi-faceted tool for anyone's kitchen. You don't need to be a culinary expert to roast a couple of delicious chicken thighs or air fry some crispy fries in this kitchen essential.

$89$57
6 Quart Slow Cooker in White Icing
6 Quart Slow Cooker in White Icing
Walmart
6 Quart Slow Cooker in White Icing

Start dinner for the day before you even head out to work with this slow cooker. Thanks to its cool-touch handles, you can safely move it (which makes it perfect for pot lucks).

$69$50
Beautiful 5-Speed 1000W Electric Juice Extractor
Beautiful 5-Speed 1000W Electric Juice Extractor
Walmart
Beautiful 5-Speed 1000W Electric Juice Extractor

The Beautiful 5 Speed Juice Extractor features five unique settings — soft, citrus, medium, leafy greens and hard vegetables for all of your needs.

$79$59
Beautiful 5.3 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Beautiful 5.3QT Capacity Lightweight & Powerful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Walmart
Beautiful 5.3 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

With it's lightweight design, the stand mixer can mix a wide variety of ingredients with 12 optimal speed settings to fit your every need. Featuring a tilt-head, this stand mixer allows you to effortlessly add ingredients in while mixing. 

    $129$99
    6-Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven
    Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6 Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven
    Walmart
    6-Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven

    A toaster oven and air fryer hybrid that can air fry, toast, broil, bake, reheat, slow cook and dehydrate. 

    $117$99
    Beautiful 9QT TriZone Air Fryer
    Air Fryer
    Walmart
    Beautiful 9QT TriZone Air Fryer

    Cook two foods two different ways with this incredible two-drawer air fryer. Or, swap out the basket to use the entire nine quart capacity for one item in bulk. No matter what you need to roast, reheat, bake, broil or air fry, this extra-large gadget has you covered.

    $140$119

