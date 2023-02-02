Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchen Line Is Up to 60% Off Right Now — Shop The Collection
With the help of Drew Barrymore, in collaboration with Walmart, you can find the perfect cookware to shop for the revamp that your kitchen—like ours—most likely needs in the new year. Since its inception in the spring of 2021, Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware line at Walmart has proven that quality and colorful cookware can also be budget-friendly. And now, the collection is even more affordable just in time for Valentine's Day gifting or to refresh your kitchen before a big Super Bowl party.
From air fryers and blenders to electric kettles and toasters, Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware is on sale for up to 60% off. In short, it's the perfect time to elevate your outdated kitchen essentials with some seriously pretty new products—and there's no wrong way to go.
But what makes her collection so special? Easy: each piece has a touch-activated display and looks super adorable thanks to the multiple color ways available, including shades from sage green to cornflower blue and elevated with gold hardware. Thus proving kitchen appliances don't need to be eyesores on your countertop. Don't believe us? Try it yourself—but hurry! Ahead, shop all the deals on Beautiful by Drew Barrymore kitchenware essentials before they sell out.
Get all the pots and pans you need to throw an elegant feast with this 20-piece cookware set created by Drew Barrymore.
Air fryers are a great multi-faceted tool for anyone's kitchen. You don't need to be a culinary expert to roast a couple of delicious chicken thighs or air fry some crispy fries in this kitchen essential.
A toaster oven and air fryer hybrid that can air fry, toast, broil, bake, reheat, slow cook and dehydrate.
A powerful and pretty blender with one horsepower (800 PEAK watt) motor and seven functions.
Featuring a double wall to keep drinks cold for 24 hours, this stainless steel tumbler is exactly what you need whether at home or on the go.
The Beautiful toaster comes with an LED screen that you didn't know you needed until you have it.
This chic electric kettle can boil seven cups of water in under seven minutes. Plus, it has a 60-minute keep warm mode.
RELATED CONTENT:
Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Cookware Set Is 40% Off Now
Make Valentine's Day Sweet With The 20 Best Gifts for Home Cooks
Save 20% On Great Jones Cookware and Bakeware for Valentine's Day
10 Long-Lasting Cast Iron Cookware Products That Are Worth the Price
14 Best Air Fryer Deals to Score Just In Time For Super Bowl Sunday
The Best Instant Pot Deals at Amazon: Shop Highly-Rated Pressure Cookers and Air Fryers
The Best Kitchen Cookware and Appliance Deals on Amazon
20 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week: Tech, Home, Beauty and More
The Best Keurig Deals: Save On Single-Serve Coffee Makers
TikTok's Favorite Caraway Cookware Is Having It's Biggest Sale Yet
Drew Barrymore Destroys a Kitchen With a Hammer During Home Renovation
Amazon Cookware Sale: Shop The Best Deals on Le Creuset Essentials
Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now
The 10 Best Amazon Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances