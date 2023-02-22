If your kitchen needs a small appliance and cookware refresh, Drew Barrymore, in collaboration with Walmart, is here to help.

Since its inception in the spring of 2021, Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware line at Walmart has proven that quality and colorful cookware can also be budget-friendly. And now, the collection is even more affordable. From air fryers and blenders to electric kettles and toasters, Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware is on sale for up to 70% off. And these devices aren't just handy in the kitchen, they're basically design elements because they're absolutely adorable and stylish. In short, it's the perfect time to elevate your outdated kitchen essentials with some seriously pretty new products—and there's no wrong way to go.

Shop Beautiful Kitchenware