Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchen Line Is Up to 70% Off Right Now — Shop the Collection
If your kitchen needs a small appliance and cookware refresh, Drew Barrymore, in collaboration with Walmart, is here to help.
Since its inception in the spring of 2021, Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware line at Walmart has proven that quality and colorful cookware can also be budget-friendly. And now, the collection is even more affordable. From air fryers and blenders to electric kettles and toasters, Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware is on sale for up to 70% off. And these devices aren't just handy in the kitchen, they're basically design elements because they're absolutely adorable and stylish. In short, it's the perfect time to elevate your outdated kitchen essentials with some seriously pretty new products—and there's no wrong way to go.
But what makes her collection so special? Easy: each piece has a touch-activated display and looks super adorable thanks to the multiple colorways available, including shades from sage green to cornflower blue and elevated with gold hardware. Thus proving kitchen appliances don't need to be eyesores on your countertop. Don't believe us? Try it yourself—but hurry! Ahead, shop all the deals on Beautiful by Drew Barrymore kitchenware essentials before they sell out.
Make coffee for the whole house in one go with this 14-cup coffee pot. With a few presses of the touch-screen buttons you'll have a nicely brewed cup.
With it's lightweight design, the stand mixer can mix a wide variety of ingredients with 12 optimal speed settings to fit your every need. Featuring a tilt-head, this stand mixer allows you to effortlessly add ingredients in while mixing.
Start dinner for the day before you even head out to work with this slow cooker. Thanks to its cool-touch handles, you can safely move it (which makes it perfect for pot lucks).
Air fryers are a great multi-faceted tool for anyone's kitchen. You don't need to be a culinary expert to roast a couple of delicious chicken thighs or air fry some crispy fries in this kitchen essential.
A toaster oven and air fryer hybrid that can air fry, toast, broil, bake, reheat, slow cook and dehydrate.
The Beautiful toaster comes with an LED screen that you didn't know you needed until you have it.
Replace your old bulky can opener, with this sleek and smooth space-saving option from the Beautiful line.
This chic electric kettle can boil seven cups of water in under seven minutes. Plus, it has a 60-minute keep warm mode.
