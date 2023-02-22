Shopping

Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchen Line Is Up to 70% Off Right Now — Shop the Collection

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Drew Barrymore Beautiful Kitchen Line
Walmart

If your kitchen needs a small appliance and cookware refresh, Drew Barrymore, in collaboration with Walmart, is here to help. 

Since its inception in the spring of 2021, Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware line at Walmart has proven that quality and colorful cookware can also be budget-friendly. And now, the collection is even more affordable. From air fryers and blenders to electric kettles and toasters, Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware is on sale for up to 70% off. And these devices aren't just handy in the kitchen, they're basically design elements because they're absolutely adorable and stylish. In short, it's the perfect time to elevate your outdated kitchen essentials with some seriously pretty new products—and there's no wrong way to go. 

Shop Beautiful Kitchenware

But what makes her collection so special? Easy: each piece has a touch-activated display and looks super adorable thanks to the multiple colorways available, including shades from sage green to cornflower blue and elevated with gold hardware. Thus proving kitchen appliances don't need to be eyesores on your countertop. Don't believe us? Try it yourself—but hurry! Ahead, shop all the deals on Beautiful by Drew Barrymore kitchenware essentials before they sell out. 

14 Cup Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker
14 Cup Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker
Walmart
14 Cup Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker

Make coffee for the whole house in one go with this 14-cup coffee pot. With a few presses of the touch-screen buttons you'll have a nicely brewed cup. 

$59$50
Beautiful 5.3 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Beautiful 5.3QT Capacity Lightweight & Powerful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Cornflower Blue
Walmart
Beautiful 5.3 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

With it's lightweight design, the stand mixer can mix a wide variety of ingredients with 12 optimal speed settings to fit your every need. Featuring a tilt-head, this stand mixer allows you to effortlessly add ingredients in while mixing. 

    $129$99
    6 Quart Slow Cooker in White Icing
    6 Quart Slow Cooker in White Icing
    Walmart
    6 Quart Slow Cooker in White Icing

    Start dinner for the day before you even head out to work with this slow cooker. Thanks to its cool-touch handles, you can safely move it (which makes it perfect for pot lucks).

    $69$50
    6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer
    Beautiful Touchscreen Air Fryer by Drew Barrymore
    Walmart
    6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer

    Air fryers are a great multi-faceted tool for anyone's kitchen. You don't need to be a culinary expert to roast a couple of delicious chicken thighs or air fry some crispy fries in this kitchen essential.

    $89$69
    6-Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven
    Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6 Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven
    Walmart
    6-Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven

    A toaster oven and air fryer hybrid that can air fry, toast, broil, bake, reheat, slow cook and dehydrate. 

    $117$99
    2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster
    2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster
    Walmart
    2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster

    The Beautiful toaster comes with an LED screen that you didn't know you needed until you have it.

    $40$36
    Safety Smooth Edge Can Opener
    Safety Smooth Edge Can Opener
    Walmart
    Safety Smooth Edge Can Opener

    Replace your old bulky can opener, with this sleek and smooth space-saving option from the Beautiful line. 

    $13$4
    1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle
    Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle
    Walmart
    1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle

    This chic electric kettle can boil seven cups of water in under seven minutes. Plus, it has a 60-minute keep warm mode. 

    $45$40

     RELATED CONTENT:

    Save $170 On Our Favorite Model of the Do-It-All KitchenAid Mixer

    Best Small Lamps for Kitchen Counters, Dining Rooms and Living Rooms

    The 23 Best Kitchen Gadgets Found on TikTok That Are Worth the Hype

    Drew Barrymore In Shock Over 'You' Star Penn Badgley's Birthday Surprise

    Oprah and Drew Barrymore's Favorite Anti-Aging Serum Is 25% Off Now

    Drew Barrymore Recalls Ex-Fiancee Jamie Walters With Tori Spelling

    Drew Barrymore’s Kitchen Line Now Comes in A Gorgeous New Color

     