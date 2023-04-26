Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware Is the Perfect Mother's Day Gift: Shop the Collection at Walmart
Mother's Day is under a month away and if you're looking for the perfect gift for the mom who loves to cook, Drew Barrymore in collaboration with Walmart, is here to help with everything from small appliances to kitchen tools. To get ready for May 14, we have rounded up our favorite kitchen cookware essentials to shop from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware collection.
Since its inception in the spring of 2021, Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware line at Walmart has proven that quality and colorful cookware can also be budget-friendly. From air fryers and blenders to electric kettles and toasters, Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware collection is filled with tons of gifting options that moms will love. And these devices aren't just handy in the kitchen, they're basically design elements because they're absolutely adorable and stylish. In short, it's the perfect time to spoil the chef in your life with some seriously pretty kitchen essentials—and there's no wrong way to go.
But what makes her collection so special? Easy: each piece has a touch-activated display and looks super adorable thanks to the multiple colorways available, including shades from sage green to cornflower blue and elevated with gold hardware. Thus proving kitchen appliances don't need to be eyesores on your countertop. Don't believe us? Try it yourself—but hurry! Ahead, shop all the best Beautiful by Drew Barrymore kitchenware essentials for the perfect Mother's Day gift.
The perfect gift for the mom who loves to bake. Designed with 12 optimal speed settings, the Beautiful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer can mix a variety of ingredients.
The Beautiful 5 Speed Juice Extractor features five unique settings — soft, citrus, medium, leafy greens and hard vegetables for any need.
Now mom can make coffee for the whole house in one go with this 14-cup coffee pot. With a few presses of the touch-screen buttons, a nicely brewed cup will be ready in no time.
Drew Barrymore's high performance blender with touch activated display comes in contemporary colors that look beautiful on any kitchen counter.
Air fryers are a great multi-faceted tool for anyone's kitchen. You don't need to be a culinary expert to roast a couple of delicious chicken thighs or air fry some crispy fries in this kitchen essential.
This impressive electric kettle can boil seven cups of water in under seven minutes. Plus, it has a 60-minute keep-warm mode.
Start dinner for the day before you even head out to work with this slow cooker. Thanks to its cool-touch handles, you can safely move it (which makes it perfect for pot lucks).
A two-slice toaster that has seven settings, including bagel, frozen and reheat.
Cook two foods two different ways with this incredible two-drawer air fryer. Or, swap out the basket to use the entire nine quart capacity for one item in bulk. Roast, reheat, bake, broil or air fry, all with this extra-large gadget.
A toaster oven and air fryer hybrid that can air fry, toast, broil, bake, reheat, slow cook and dehydrate.
