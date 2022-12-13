Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware Line Is Up to 60% Off for The Holidays — Shop The Collection
With the help of Drew Barrymore, in collaboration with Walmart, you can find the perfect last-minute cookware gifts to shop for the upcoming holiday. Since its inception in the spring of last year, Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware line at Walmart has proven that quality and colorful cookware can also be budget-friendly. And now, the collection is even more affordable just in time for holiday gifting or to refresh your kitchen for the big baking and cooking holiday season ahead.
From air fryers and blenders to electric kettles and toasters, Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware is on sale for up to 60% off. In short, it's the perfect time to elevate your outdated kitchen essentials with some seriously pretty new products—and there's no wrong way to go.
But what makes her collection so special? Easy: each piece has a touch-activated display and looks super adorable thanks to the multiple colorways available, including shades from sage green to cornflower blue and elevated with gold hardware. Thus proving kitchen appliances don't need to be eyesores on your countertop. Don't believe us? Try it yourself—but hurry! Ahead, shop all the deals on Beautiful by Drew Barrymore kitchenware essentials before they sell out.
Get all the pots and pans you need to throw an elegant feast with this 20 piece cookware set. If you're cooking Christmas dinner this year, you'll want these on your burners.
Air fryers are a great multi-faceted tool for anyone's kitchen. You don't need to be a culinary expert to roast a couple of delicious chicken thighs or air fry some crispy fries in this kitchen essential.
A toaster oven and air fryer hybrid that can air fry, toast, broil, bake, reheat, slow cook and dehydrate.
A powerful and pretty blender with one horsepower (800 PEAK watt) motor and seven functions.
The Beautiful toaster comes with an LED screen that you didn't know you needed until you have it.
This chic electric kettle can boil seven cups of water in under seven minutes. Plus, it has a 60-minute keep warm mode.
This gorgeous coffee maker brews 14 cups in under 14 minutes.
