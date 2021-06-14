Drew Barrymore's New 'DREW' Magazine Is Out Now: Here's What to Expect
Drew Barrymore Shares How to Not Become Overly Obsessed With Soc…
Drew Barrymore on the Right Age to Bring Pets Into the Family | …
Drew Barrymore Reacts to Her First Daytime Emmy Nomination (Excl…
‘Family Matters’ Stars Telma Hopkins and Bryton James Talk Reuni…
‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Trailer No. 1
Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline on Filming 'Outer Banks' as a Cou…
Country Stars Celebrate Summer With New Music, Tours and More
'90 Day Fiance': Asuelu Goes Off on Kalani After a Discussion Ab…
Dolly Parton Offers Inspirational Message at Covenant House Virt…
Nikki Glaser and Chrishell Stause Tease Former ‘DWTS’ Partner Gl…
Paris Hilton ‘Proud’ of Friend Britney Spears Who Is 'Sweet and …
Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry Fight Back Tears in New Mental He…
2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards Fashion Recap! The Best Red Carpet St…
‘American Idol’ Judge Katy Perry Says Luke Bryan Crashed Her Bre…
Watch the Trailer for ‘Weekend Getaway with Michelle Buteau’ (Ex…
Dixie D'Amelio on Whether She Had Apprehensions Filming New Fami…
H.E.R. on Possible Collaboration With Zendaya and Kehlani After …
Machine Gun Kelly Dyes Tongue Black and Makes Out With Megan Fox…
Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom’s Press Conference Erupts in Epic …
Audrina Patridge on Dating Chris Pine and If ‘Hills’ Co-Star Bro…
What can't Drew Barrymore do? Earlier this year, it was announced that the Daytime Emmy-nominated talk show host was launching her own quarterly magazine, DREW, and ET has your first look at the publication that is devoted to beauty, love and fun.
Barrymore shared with ET's Nischelle Turner what fans can expect when they pick up DREW. "There are no rules. There's a ton of amazing contributors that give incredible life advice," she shared, adding that there will be crosswords, color-ins, and horoscopes "because those are important."
"I wrote the big center article on the pursuit of happiness and what we think that means," Barrymore added of the debut issue. "One of the things that actually almost takes up the first half of the magazine is a ton of shoppable stuff. I really like learning about beauty, furniture, design, travel and I want you to tell me everything. ...I really want a lot of shopping ideas and new products in every kind of area of life."
Barrymore has partnered with publisher Bauer Media USA for the print magazine, which will have colorful photography and stories about life, beauty, travel, food and more, as well as personal stories from the 46-year-old actress herself. Barrymore will also have her own "Dear Drew" column, in which she will answer readers' questions, much like she does in her weekly Entertainment Tonight segment. More features include her friends sharing recipes, insider tips on favorite places and products and more.
"For as long as I can remember, I dreamed about creating my own magazine and the partnership with Bauer Media makes it all a reality," Barrymore said in a statement. "Each issue will be filled with my favorite tips, fun recipes and great ideas. This has truly been a labor of love and I can't wait for everyone to see what we have in store!"
DREW's debut issue is exclusively available for presale at Walmart stores for seven days and will then hit newsstands nationwide on June 21.
The multi-tasking star has certainly been busy this year. CBS announced her daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, was renewed for a second season, and the mother of two also launched a new kitchenware line at Walmart.
For more with Barrymore, check out one of ET's latest "Dear Drew" segments below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Drew Barrymore Reveals Her Favorite Brow Products
Sara Gilbert Reveals Her First Girl Kiss Was With Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore Launches New Kitchenware Line at Walmart
Related Gallery