What can't Drew Barrymore do? Earlier this year, it was announced that the Daytime Emmy-nominated talk show host was launching her own quarterly magazine, DREW, and ET has your first look at the publication that is devoted to beauty, love and fun.

Barrymore shared with ET's Nischelle Turner what fans can expect when they pick up DREW. "There are no rules. There's a ton of amazing contributors that give incredible life advice," she shared, adding that there will be crosswords, color-ins, and horoscopes "because those are important."

"I wrote the big center article on the pursuit of happiness and what we think that means," Barrymore added of the debut issue. "One of the things that actually almost takes up the first half of the magazine is a ton of shoppable stuff. I really like learning about beauty, furniture, design, travel and I want you to tell me everything. ...I really want a lot of shopping ideas and new products in every kind of area of life."

DREW

Barrymore has partnered with publisher Bauer Media USA for the print magazine, which will have colorful photography and stories about life, beauty, travel, food and more, as well as personal stories from the 46-year-old actress herself. Barrymore will also have her own "Dear Drew" column, in which she will answer readers' questions, much like she does in her weekly Entertainment Tonight segment. More features include her friends sharing recipes, insider tips on favorite places and products and more.

"For as long as I can remember, I dreamed about creating my own magazine and the partnership with Bauer Media makes it all a reality," Barrymore said in a statement. "Each issue will be filled with my favorite tips, fun recipes and great ideas. This has truly been a labor of love and I can't wait for everyone to see what we have in store!"

DREW's debut issue is exclusively available for presale at Walmart stores for seven days and will then hit newsstands nationwide on June 21.

The multi-tasking star has certainly been busy this year. CBS announced her daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, was renewed for a second season, and the mother of two also launched a new kitchenware line at Walmart.

