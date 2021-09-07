Drew Barrymore's new kitchenware line is back in stock at Walmart and it's making us want to overhaul our kitchen! The actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show, which recently got renewed for a second season, released Beautiful by Drew Barrymore last week -- a line of kitchenware and appliances exclusively sold at Walmart -- that sold out almost immediately. Now it's back in the original sage green and three new colors: black sesame, white icing and oyster gray.

The debut collection, which was featured on her talk show, includes an air fryer, coffee maker, blender, six-slice toaster, air fry toaster oven and electric kettle. Each piece has a touch-activated display and looks super adorable thanks to the chic sage green shade and gold hardware, proving kitchen appliances don't need to be eyesores on your countertop. Prices range from $40 to $175.

The Walmart website also gives a sneak peek at upcoming products from Barrymore's line, which will soon release cookware and kitchen tools.

Walmart

Walmart

In addition to Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, the star's Flower Beauty makeup and hair tools, Flower Eyewear blue light glasses and Flower Home decor and furniture are all available at Walmart!

Shop the entire Beautiful by Drew Barrymore collection and check back as ET Style updates you on the line's upcoming products.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Ultimate Work From Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More

Best-Selling Always Pan Maker Just Dropped Persian-Inspired Cookware

The Much-Loved HexClad Pan Is Available on Amazon

'Cooking with Paris': Where to Find Her Adorable Kitchen Tools

12 Kitchen Gadgets Going Viral on TikTok

Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

The Ultimate Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More

23 Best Beauty Tools for Skin & Hair in 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More

Where to Buy Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef'

Shop and Save on the Best Cookware Lines by Celebrities