Dua Lipa Debuts New Blonde Hair While Teasing 'New Era' of Music

The raven-haired Dua Lipa is apparently seeing the light as she gets ready to debut new music. The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that she is now a blonde.



"A new era! Thank you for your patience. See you soon #DL2A," she wrote, with the hashtag seemingly referencing her upcoming sophomore album. Her self-titled debut, which included hits like "IDGAF" and "New Rules," dropped over two years ago in June 2017. She hasn't been silent, however -- last year, she released the Silk City collab "Electricity," featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson, and the music video interestingly featured Lipa with a blonde wig.



From Lipa's social media post, it looks like the "Hotter Than Hell" singer's whole head is a brassy hue, but that's not quite the case.

When she stepped out with boyfriend Anwar Hadid in New York City on Wednesday, it was clear that the bottom of her tresses are still brunette, giving Lipa an edgy peek-a-boo 'do.

Raymond Hall/GC Images Just two days before her Big Apple outing, the GRAMMY winner rocked black hair in a blunt, shoulder-length cut with bangs while at a Yves Saint Laurent "Libre" fragrance event in Madrid, Spain. Those shiny locks could have easily been a wig, however, and there's some evidence to back that up. Carlos Dafonte/NurPhoto via Getty Images Lipa's colorist, Nicola Clarke, shared a pic similar to the English singer's Instagram post that implied the hue had been kept a secret for at least a little bit of time. "Finally !!! @dualipa unwraps her new blonde hair 🌈💖❤️," Clarke wrote in part. Lipa's stylist also shared, "We been keeping it under wraps 🖤."

As far as new music is concerned, on Lipa's Instagram page, her hair reveal is bookended by two black boxes, one of which is captioned "🔙🔜🖤." Though she didn't reveal an exact date for we could expect new tracks, she told British Vogue in September that her second album would be more "conceptual" and "mature."



That same month, she told ET that she was finalizing the project and that the vibe is "still a pop record." "It's fun, it's dancey, it has some nostalgic elements to it... I'm super, super excited," she shared.



