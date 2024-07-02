Dua Lipa Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Callum Turner

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are making their relationship Instagram official.

Over the weekend, the 28-year-old singer and the Masters of the Air star, 34, partied it up at Glastonbury Festival and were not afraid to be seen together after months of seemingly trying to keep their relationship private. After the duo were photographed walking the grounds of the Somerset, England, music fest -- where Dua was one of three headlining acts -- she took to social media to hard-launch the actor to her followers.

"dancing until you see the sunrise at stone circle is the glasto ritual," the "New Rules" crooner captioned her Glastonbury Instagram photo dump.

While the carousel starts with a picture of the three-time GRAMMY Award winner with a friend, the second photo makes no effort to conceal her relationship with Turner as they are seen walking through a field with his arm around her and kissing her head.

The couple did go incognito as they wore all black and accessorized with sunglasses, hoodies and hats at the celeb-filled event. In a roundup of his own, Dua's brother, Gjin Lipa, shared the live video moment of the photo of the actor and the singer walking through the field.

The love between Dua and Turner did not stop there, though. After several photos and videos from the festival -- including one of the "Houdini" singer on stage and another announcing her as the next performer on the stage -- Dua shared another sweet pic of herself and her beau.

In the picture, the English-Albanian singer and the British-born actor appear to be in the middle of a conversation, albeit a not very serious one as they are adorably grinning from ear-to-ear at each other while laying on the ground.

The photo appears to come from Saturday's festivities, where the pair were also photographed walking the grounds in the same outfits from the picture. While Dua wore a white tank top, shorts and leather boots with a jacket around her waist for the morning after her headlining set, Turner sported a gray T-shirt and black cargo pants to walk hand-in-hand with Dua.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2024 in Glastonbury, England - Samir Hussein/WireImage

Outside of debuting the new man in her life and performing for thousands of fans, the weekend also proved to be eventful for the Radical Optimism hitmaker who went viral for her less-than-enthusiastic reaction to a ukulele-playing busker who cornered her and asked her to listen to his song.

In the video, Turner can be seen circling as the singer performs for Dua before the two walk away together. The moment has since become a meme on X (formerly Twitter).

"What I find absolutely exceptional is the way this chancer asked to play her 30 seconds of his cringey little song and at EXACTLY 30 seconds in Dua Lipa, no stopwatch in hand, just f**king bails. F**king pro," one person wrote.

The outing in England comes six months after Dua and Turner were first spotted together enjoying a sushi date in Los Angeles back in January. At the time, ET shared photos of the couple showing some major PDA as the Masters of the Air actor and "Houdini" songstress lovingly embraced.

In one picture, Callum sweetly wrapped his arms around Dua and planted a kiss on her cheek as she gently touched his face with her hand. Other photos from the date night showed the couple smooching outside Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

"They looked over the moon," an eyewitness told ET at the time. "It was like they were glued together. He looked smitten and she was just super, super happy. They're a really cute couple."

RELATED CONTENT: