In case you missed it, the college basketball season has arrived. To get the action started, four of the best teams in the country are playing in the State Farm Champions Classic tonight. This year, the Classic kicks off with a doubleheader — Duke vs. Michigan State at 7 p.m. ET and Kansas vs. Kentucky at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Both Campions Classic games are streaming on ESPN. If you don't have cable, the best way to watch Duke vs. Michigan State is with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

No. 9 Duke basketball and No. 18 Michigan State will play in the opening game at the United Center in Chicago. The Spartans are stacked with a lot of talent this year, but they'll have their work cut out for them against the Blue Devils — especially since Duke will be looking to bounce back after a loss to Arizona last Friday.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Duke vs. Michigan State Champions Classic game live.

When is the Duke vs. Michigan State game?

Duke and Michigan State play in the Champions Classic at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT) on Tuesday, November 14.

How to watch Duke vs. Michigan State without cable

The Duke vs. Michigan State will be airing live on ESPN. If you don't have cable, Sling TV is the best way to catch all the action tonight.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top college basketball games.

