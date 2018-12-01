John Krasinski got real comfortable while working out in Dwayne Johnson's personal gym.

The Quiet Place director revealed to Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her show earlier this week that he had the pleasure of exercising in The Rock's fancy traveling gym -- so he sent the Fast & Furious star a nude photo of himself using the equipment.

“Emily [Blunt] just did a movie with him and I said, ‘Could I ever work out at your place?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, no problem!’" Krasinski told DeGeneres, explaining that while he was first intimidated by the set-up, he learned to let himself go.

“I send him pictures as I leave the gym and I was like, ‘Hey, man, thanks for a great workout. Uh, feeling real comfortable, real at home, and didn’t feel like I needed to wear clothes.' And he loves that. He loves when you get, like, really intimate sweat on all his equipment. And this is a bad place to tell him that I never washed the equipment ever. Never. No, no, that’s his job,” Krasinski joked.

Johnson later weighed in on Twitter, explaining, "I told @johnkrasinski when you use my gym, send me a pic of you getting after it. I soon realized he and I had two VERY different meanings of ‘getting after it.' Unfortunately, I can never un-see a naked Krasinski. 🤦🏽‍♂️🤢."

I told @johnkrasinski when you use my gym, send me a pic of you getting after it. I soon realized he and I had two VERY different meanings of “getting after it”. Unfortunately, I can never un-see a naked Krasinski. 🤦🏽‍♂️🤢 https://t.co/R5LKE5iEWM — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 29, 2018

The 46-year-old year actor, who is currently filming Fast & Furious spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, is all about pushing it in the gym -- but he also makes sure that being a good dad is his No. 1 priority.

See what he told ET about his adorable daughters in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Dwayne Johnson Debuts His 260-Pound 'Fast & Furious' Spinoff Physique After 18-Week Training

Dwayne Johnson Sings to Six-Month-Old Daughter On Her Half Birthday

Dwayne Johnson Shares First Look at 'Fast and Furious' Spinoff 'Hobbs & Shaw'

Related Gallery