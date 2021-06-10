Early Prime Day Deals: Shop Kate Spade Handbags Over $100 Off

Summer is almost here and that means it's time to upgrade your handbag game for the upcoming season! Amazon's Prime Day starts June 21, but you can find great prices on Kate Spade bags with early Prime Day deals -- some for $100 off! Right now the Jackson Top Zip Pebble Leather Shoulder Crossbody bag is more than $100 off and currently priced at $173 (regularly $279) and there are many more deals to check out!

The leather crossbody bag is the epitome of a timeless handbag. The medium size satchel features a pebble leather facade, an adjustable crossbody strap and exterior and interior pockets. The elegant shape is truly versatile and pairs well with a variety of looks. This style is a great spacious daytime bag or nighttime bag to carry all your essentials for work, running errands and traveling.

In addition to the satchel, you can shop the Kate Spade Scallop 2 Touchscreen Smartwatch on discount with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals. The official Kate Spade website is also offering deals of their own.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick, Amazon Kindle and other Amazon devices, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best deals on Kate Spade from Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals.

READ MORE: Find ET Style's Top Picks of Kate Spade Handbag Deals at Amazon's Spring Sale

