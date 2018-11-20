Edward James Olmos ‏Mourns the Death Of His Mother in Touching Tribute

Edward James Olmos is in mourning.

The celebrated actor shared a heartfelt tribute to his late mother on Tuesday, revealing the news of her passing and memorializing her life.

"It’s taken me seven days to post this photo with this tweet because my heart hurt," Olmos, 71, wrote, alongside a beaming photo of himself and his mom, Eleanor. "My mother passed a week ago and this extraordinary lady will be missed by her 7 children, 24 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren."

"She was 92 years young," the grieving actor and loving son continued in his emotional caption. "What an amazing life she gave us!!"

After sharing the touching tribute, the Mayans M.C. star was met with a love and condolences from his fans, fellow members of the show business community, and a number of his TV co-stars, who reached out to share their support.

Mayans M.C.'s Raoul Max Trujillo tweeted, "My condolences Eddie.. sending u all the love and blessings for ur loss. Just spent the day with my 91 year old mom.. every Tuesday when I’m here at home. I feel ur loss hermano."

Another actor from the hit FX drama, Danny Pino, shared some kind words in a message, written in Spanish, that translates, "Wishing you comfort, sending you love and a big hug, my friend. From the Pino Family to the Olmos family."

Star Trek: The Next Generation star LeVar Burton also replied to Olmos' post, sharing, "May you and your family go in grace and goodness in the wake of one so great and gracious!"

Supernatural actor Mark Sheppard added his condolences as well, writing, "All my love. Xoxox," while Stranger Things star Sean Astin replied, "Our family sends you much much love!!!"

