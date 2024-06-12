Gamers, get ready to spend some of your hot summer days indoors because your favorite franchises are releasing new expansion packs and games.One of the new releases we are looking forward to most is Elden Ring's much-anticipated expansion pack, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

While technically Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is an expansion pack (as opposed to a new version of the game), the developers promise an all-new story and world, the Land of Shadow, which is filled with mystery, dungeons, enemies, new weapons and equipment, along with so much more. We have to wait until Friday, June 21, 2024, to explore this new world, but right now, the game is available for pre-order.

Pre-Order the New Elden Ring

Released in 2022, Elden Ring is an action role-playing game created by FromSoftware that quickly became a fan favorite. Everyday players and critics alike loved the gameplay as indicated by the multiple awards the game won, including Game of the Year — from multiple associations. It wasn't just the great graphics, setting features or the vast open world, Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin also put his expertise to use by helping develop the fantasy world-building.

Here's what's in store for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, according to Bandai Namco Entertainment, the game's publisher: "Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree takes players beyond the Lands Between to explore the Land of Shadow, a completely new world from Elden Ring. Players can seamlessly travel back and forth between its vast maps interspersed with diverse situations and meticulous dungeons where menacing enemies roam."

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will be available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC via Steam. Below, pre-order Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree from Amazon or Best Buy. There is even a digital code option to start playing the game instantly on June 21.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer

